It was an exciting Saturday in Miami sports beginning with basketball. The Miami Heat started the day with a victory against the New York Knicks, 105 to 86, which was immediately followed by the qualifying round results to set the lineup for the main race on Sunday at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Grand Prix qualifying round
Saturday began with the final practice session with Sir Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, Formula One’s only Black driver, ending the session at the 13th pole position. What we did not realize is that final pole position would carry over for Hamilton in the qualifying rounds when he ended the day early in Qualifying Round 2 with his best lap coming at (1:27.795, failing to make it within the top ten for best lap times.
Qualifying rounds explained
F1 qualifying is split into three parts: Qualifying Round 1 (Q1), Qualifying Round 2 (Q2), and Qualifying Round 3 (Q3). Each session lasts for a specific amount of time, with Q1(18 minutes), Q2(15 minutes), and Q3(12 minutes).
Each round is a knockout system, meaning the slowest five drivers are eliminated after Q1 and Q2, with the remaining 10 drivers competing in Q3 for the top five pole positions.
The starting grid for the race is determined by the fastest lap times set during Q3, with the driver who sets the fastest time starting in the pole position.
During qualifying, every driver is given a set number of laps in which they must set their fastest time. The driver who sets the fastest time during Q1 progresses to Q2, while the slowest drivers are eliminated in sets of five. The same process applies for Q2, with the fastest drivers progressing to Q3 and the slowest being eliminated. It’s important to note that in Q3, each driver has one final chance to set their fastest lap time.
Hamilton shares feedback
Sir Lewis Hamilton, who is a fan favorite at the F1 circuit, will need to shock the racing world on Sunday.
After making it past Q1, many expected Hamilton to speed through Q2 with no issues.
“We started out okay, we generally struggled to have a true pace to get into Q3 today. In the end, we went out too late,” said Hamilton.
Starting in the 13th pole position, it will be a challenge for Hamilton entering Sunday’s race day.
“I’m hoping that the Florida heavens will open and that we will have some rain, I don’t know how lucky I’ll be, but the rain will make it a bit more exciting.” He said optimistically.
Hamilton, who enters round five of the F1 racing season placing fourth with 48 points in the standings, needs a victory soon to stay within striking distance of a record eighth F1 World Championship by season’s end.
“I think I set the car in a fairly decent place … it won’t be easy to overtake the cars ahead of me but maybe with maybe a little strategy, I’ll be able to get into the top 10 and get some points,” He added.
Miami Grand Prix 2023 starting grid
Sergio Perez (Oracle Red Bull Racing)
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team)
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari F1 Team)
Kevin Magnussen (MoneyGram Haas F1 Team)
Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team)
George Russell (Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team)
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari F1 Team)
Esteban Ocon (Alpine F1 Team)
Max Verstappen (Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 Team)
Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romero F1 Team)
Alexander Albon (Williams Racing)
Nico Hulkenberg (MoneyGram Haas F1 Team)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team)
Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romero F1 Team)
Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri)
Lando Norris (McClaren F1 Team)
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin F1 Team)
Oscar Piastri (McClaren F1 Team)
Logan Sargeant (Williams Racing)
Stay with The Miami Times for more updates from year two of the Miami Grand Prix.