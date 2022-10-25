The Miami Central Rockets have added another line to their résumé as the 2022 Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) champions. The Rockets defeated the Miami Columbus Explorers 42-35 in a thrilling game at Traz Powell Stadium, aka “The Mecca.”
The game was a tale of two halves, with the Rockets jumping out to an early 28-7 lead in the first half. Once the second half began, the Rockets only scored twice. The Explorers stormed back to come within seven points in the final minute of regulation.
Rockets linebacker and Louisville commit Stanquan Clark made the defensive play of the game in the fourth quarter.
Clark forced the game-deciding fumble that was recovered by his teammate, defensive back Javari Flowers (Class of 2026). That play preserved the Rockets’ seven-point lead, giving them the victory.
Lamar Seymore, talented wide receiver and University of Pittsburgh commit, helped lead the Rockets on the offensive side of the ball. He had seven receptions for 182 yards and scored twice on big touchdown receptions of 52 and 47 yards, respectively.
“Hats off to Columbus; above all, I’ll take an ugly win versus a pretty loss any day,” said Rockets head coach Jube Joseph.
The Rockets’ focus now shifts to their regular season finale against Monsignor Edward Pace High School.
In other game news, the Booker T. Washington Tornadoes defeated the Southridge Spartans 41-23, the Miami Jackson Generals defeated the Coral Gables Cavaliers 29-7, the Miami Edison Red Raiders defeated the South Dade Buccaneers 21-14, the Homestead Broncos defeated the Miami Northwestern Bulls 44-28, the Miami Norland Vikings defeated the Miami Palmetto Panthers 35-14, the Miami Carol City Chiefs defeated the South Miami Cobras 25-18, the North Miami Beach Chargers defeated the Killian Cougars 32-8, the Chaminade-Madonna Lions defeated the Avant Garde Academy Sharks 63-0 and the American Heritage Patriots (Plantation) defeated the Naples Golden Eagles 35-17.
Cook brothers back at “The Mecca”
Current NFL running back brothers Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings and James Cook III of the Buffalo Bills were both in attendance at “The Mecca” to support their alma mater, Miami Central, for their championship game.
The Cook brothers were both on a “bye week” during Week Seven of the NFL season. The dates aligned and it made sense for them to stop by the stadium where they once played as high schoolers. They join an extensive list of South Florida pros that once started their playing days back at Traz Powell Stadium.
“It’s always great to see successful former Rocket players come back,” said Joseph.
“This was the first time that I met Dalvin and James Cook,” said Jenkins. “It felt great to have them come by and support the team.”
The Cook brothers will face each other for the first time in the NFL Nov. 13, when the Bills face the Vikings in the first-ever “Cook Bowl.”
Upcoming games
Miami Norland Vikings (5-2) vs. North Miami Beach Chargers (3-5). The Vikings look to continue their winning ways as the end of the regular season approaches; this is an important district game for them. Kickoff is Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.
Monsignor Pace Spartans (4-4) vs. Miami Central Rockets (8-0). The Rockets look to remain unbeaten in their regular-season finale – also a district game for them – against the Spartans. Kickoff is Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.
Miami Carol City Chiefs (5-3) at Vanguard Knights (Ocala) (5-3). The Chiefs travel up to Ocala seeking their sixth victory of the season. Kickoff is Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m.
Miami Jackson Generals (5-3) vs. Miami Edison Red Raiders (4-4). Only one team can extend its win streak to three games. The Generals are looking to get their sixth victory of the season. Kickoff is Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m.
Booker T. Washington Tornadoes (7-2) at Westland Hialeah Wildcats (4-4). The Tornadoes look to finish their regular season on a winning streak after a stellar victory against Southridge. Kickoff is Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.
Miami Northwestern Bulls (4-4) vs. La Salle Royal Lions (4-4). The Bulls look to bounce back after a loss to the Homestead Broncos in their regular-season finale against the Lions. The Bulls are the 2022 Class 2M District 14 champions and look to go undefeated in the district. Kickoff is Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.