This past Sunday at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla., managed health care provider CareSource and Who We Play For, a nonprofit whose mission is to eliminate preventable sudden cardiac death in youth, announced a partnership to facilitate electrocardiograms (ECG) for every athlete, across all sports, at all HBCUs in Florida. Their $20,000 commitment was showcased at the game.
Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a significant risk for Black athletes, making these screenings a life-saving initiative. The new partnership aims to bridge the health equity gap and prioritize the well-being of HBCU athletes and students.
By the end of this month, CareSource says all HBCU athletes in Florida will be screened to detect underlying heart conditions and prevent SCA. Black athletes are disproportionately at higher risk than other athletes, and recent incidences involving Bronny James and Damar Hamlin have increased public awareness for the need for heart screenings – particularly among young Black athletes.