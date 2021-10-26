The NBA tipped off its 75th anniversary season this past month and revealed its list of the top 75 greatest players in league history, which includes several former Miami Heat legends: Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Ray Allen and Gary Payton.
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade stands as the most decorated player in Miami Heat history. His #3 jersey hangs in the rafters at FTX Arena, as do banners commemorating the three NBA championships he helped win for the franchise and a Team USA Olympic gold medal won in 2008. Wade spent 15 years with the Heat.
LeBron James
On July 8, 2010, LeBron James announced his decision to join the Miami Heat when he famously said, “I’m going to take my talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat” on an ESPN special called “The Decision.” James’ four-year tenure with the team remains one of the most dominant stretches of basketball seen in modern NBA history. James joined fellow All-Stars Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami to form a super team that reached the NBA Finals in four straight seasons, 2010-2014. After falling to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011 NBA Finals, the Heat won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013. Two MVPs (the only Heat player to win the award), four All-NBA first team selections, four consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals and two NBA Finals MVPs helped solidify James as not only one of the greatest players of his generation, but in any era of NBA basketball.
Shaquille O’Neal
Shaquille O’Neal helped change the energy of the entire Heat organization, with the team averaging just under 52 wins during his three full seasons in Miami. The big man would earn a pair of All-NBA first team selections – including a close second place MVP finish in 2005 – as well as make three All-Star teams during his time with the Heat, and helped guide Miami to the postseason each of his three years (winning a championship in 2006). O’Neal was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
Ray Allen
Ray Allen's most important three-pointer didn’t come courtesy of James or Wade, but off an offensive rebound and kick out from Bosh that would tie Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals and allow the Heat to win the ensuing overtime play and Game 7. The NBA great now serves as the director of boys and girls basketball at the elite Gulliver Preparatory School in Miami, and is also head coach of the private school’s varsity boys basketball team.
Gary Payton
Down 2-0 in the 2006 NBA Finals and facing a 13-point fourth quarter deficit, Miami rode the shoulders of a 24-year-old Wade to even the score. But it was Gary Payton's shot, a subtle pump-fake from the three into a one-dribble, mid-range pull-up, that would untie the game and give the Heat the lead with only seconds to spare. The 2006 team would go on to win the title and further solidify the now Hall-of-Famer Payton's standing as one of the most feared two-way players of the ’90s and 2000s. Payton is the new men's basketball coach at Lincoln University in Oakland, Calif.
Season 33 for the Heat
The Heat started off its 33rd season with a victory against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks 137-95. It was more of a revenge game after getting swept in the first round by the Bucks last season in the playoffs. The Heat lost in overtime against the Indiana Pacers 102-91 but quickly rebounded with a victory in its next game against the Orlando Magic, 107-90. This new Miami Heat team looks refreshed and refocused, as key pieces were added to fill the void of depth in the roster.
The Heat’s next four games will be a test as the team faces the Eastern Conference favorite Brooklyn Nets (Oct. 27), Charlotte Hornets (Oct. 29), Memphis Grizzlies (Oct. 30) and Dallas Mavericks (Nov. 2).