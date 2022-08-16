It’s back to school time and that means one thing: High school football has also made its return. Many things will remain the same, but there are a few changes worth delving into.
This season will mark the start of Florida’s new Metro/Suburban/Rural classifications. Most of the programs within Miami-Dade County fall within the Metro classification. The spotlight will be on two districts in Class 2M. The first is Class 2M, Region 4, District 13, which features Miami Carol City, Miami Central, Miami Norland, Monsignor Pace and North Miami Beach high schools. The other district – Class 2M, Region 4, District 14 – features Miami Edison, Miami Jackson, Miami Northwestern, Miami Booker T. Washington and Immaculata-LaSalle high schools.
This week is just a taste of what is to come as the competition will gets thicker as we move into the later months of the year. While the focus may be on Miami Northwestern’s Saturday night game against Jones High School in Orlando, there will be several games leading up to that matchup.
Thursday, Aug. 18 – Miami Norland Vikings at Dillard Panthers This is a classic Dade vs. Broward matchup. These proven basketball powerhouses now face off on the gridiron. The Vikings look to get things in rhythm before an out-of-state matchup later this month against Atlanta’s Marist School War Eagles. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19 – Miami Central Rockets at Palm Beach Lakes Rams The quest for a fourth consecutive state championship begins right here for the Rockets, as the Miami Central team gets its warmup preseason matchup against Palm Beach Lakes. This will be a good test for the Rockets before they face the mighty IMG Academy next week. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19 – Homestead Broncos at Miami Killian Cougars The South Dade preseason matchup. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19 – Booker T. Washington Tornadoes at Glades Central Raiders Miami Booker T. Washington head coach Ice Harris makes his return to the Tornadoes’ sidelines once again, in a preseason matchup against the Raiders. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19 – Miami Edison Red Raiders at Miramar Patriots Another classic Dade vs. Broward matchup. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19 – Southridge Spartans at Miami Carol City Chiefs Yet another intriguing Miami-Dade County game featuring storied football programs. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20 – Miami Northwestern Bulls at Jones Fightin’ Tigers Get your cowbells and popcorn ready for the 2022 Legacy Classic. Take a trip up I-95 or the Florida Turnpike to head to Camping World Stadium to see the Bulls take on the Tigers in a preseason rematch of the 2019 Class 5A state championship. The Tigers have been waiting on this rematch since 2019. Tickets can be purchased on the Hometown ticketing app; there will be no cash sales at the gate. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.