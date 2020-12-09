The road to Tallahassee can vary from South Florida – you could take I-95 North or I-75 North to I-10 West, but in the end the destination is still the same. That’s the case for several local high school teams, challenged by playing a shortened season due to COVID-19 and now looking at the chance to head to the capital to compete for a state title. The schools left in the FHSAA playoffs are Miami Central (6A), Miami Palmetto (8A), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) (7A) and Plantation American Heritage (5A).
The Miami Central Rockets (6-1), after losing their season opener to Miami Northwestern, learned from that defeat and clung to those lessons to win their last six consecutive games, most recently defeating the Dunbar Tigers (Fort Myers) by a score of 40-0. The Rockets outscored their opponents 145-58 this year.
The team will face another challenge when it take on the Palmetto Tigers (9-3) (Manatee County/Bradenton) in a rematch of last year’s Class 6A state semifinals, where Miami Central won that game 34-30 on the way to claiming another state title. The Rockets look to do the same this year at Traz Powell Stadium, aka “The Mecca,” on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Miami Central is ranked #18 in the nation in the MaxPreps Top 25 Rankings for this week.
The Miami Palmetto Panthers (5-1) have entered uncharted territory, winning last week in a thrilling victory against the Vero Beach Indians by a score of 10-7. The Panthers will now have the chance to compete for their first trip to the state football championship game. They will face off against the Osceola Kowboys (Kissimmee) (8-2) on Dec. 11.
While the FHSAA state championships are taking center stage in most parts of Florida, the topic in South Florida has been the inaugural tri-county (West Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade) championships. While some games were called off due to COVID-19 concerns, some did go ahead.
Tri-county championships teams are divided into three divisions and each will award two tri-county titles, the “Gold Championships” and the “Silver Championships.” Both levels will have a bracket for Class 8A, Class 7A, Classes 6A-5A and Classes 4A-1A.
Each classification bracket will have up to eight teams: two from each county and two at-large teams from any of the three counties. The playoffs began last week with the quarterfinal round and this week is the semifinal round.
The championship games for the Silver level will be played on either Dec. 18 or Dec. 21; championship games for the Gold level will be played on either Dec. 19 or Dec. 22, depending on the venue.
The remaining teams from the GMAC are in the playoffs:
The Columbus Explorers (Miami; 8A – Gold) will face off against the Monarch Knights (Coconut Creek); the Miami High Stingarees (8A – Silver) will play the Palm Beach Gardens Gators; the Coral Gables Cavaliers (8A – Silver) will face off against the Boca Raton Bobcats; the Miami Killian Cougars (6A-1A – Gold) will take on the North Miami Beach Chargers (6A-1A – Gold); the Miami Norland Vikings (6A-1A – Gold) are matched against the Hallandale Chargers; and the Miami Springs Golden Hawks (6A-1A – Silver) will take on the Coconut Creek Cougars.
All games will be played on Dec. 11.