Football is back at Miami’s storied Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium, affectionately known as “The Mecca.” And Week 1 of high school football lived up to hype, with many great games and some outstanding performances by several athletes.
This past week, the Booker T. Washington Senior High School Tornadoes defeated the Miami Killian Senior High School Cougars 48-12. The game was the regular season return for Tim “Ice” Harris Sr. at The Mecca.
“It’s a great feeling to be back with my true family at Booker T. Washington Senior High School, with a great coaching staff in terms of what we’re developing with building together,” said the Miami-Dade County high school coaching legend. “This is not our ceiling; we have many things to clean up when we evaluate the tape. We must play much better, especially with the big schools coming up on our schedule.”
The game started with two quick touchdowns by the Tornadoes from Class of 2024 quarterback Claudell Sherman to Class of 2023 wide receiver Xavier Irvin. The rushing attack was led by Antwan Smith Jr., the Class of 2024 running back who had three rushing touchdowns all in the second quarter. The lead ballooned to 48-0 late into the third quarter.
“We want to make sure that the evaluators see that [Antwan Smith Jr.] is turning into one of the elite backs, not just in the state but in the country,” said Harris.
“Voice” of The Mecca
We had the chance this week to catch up with William “The Voice” Wilcox. The Class of 1967 Miami Northwestern Bulls Senior High School graduate is the public address announcer at Traz Powell Stadium for 39 years. With his famous intro: “Here at ‘The Mecca,’ where some of the best high school football is played and some of the best high school athletes have played,” Wilcox has seen hundreds, if not thousands, of stellar moves on the gridiron.
Wilcox was assisted in the booth last weekend by his granddaughter, Da’Maria Wilcox, who was keeping track of the players and play-by-play stats.
Speaking to The Miami Times, he recalled how he got into the announcer booth in the first place.
“I was the gate attendant,” he said. “The announcer at the time took ill and my boss came up to me and said we need an announcer. I told him, ‘Not me.’”
Eventually Wilcox gave it a shot – and the rest is history. He’ll be on the call at the upcoming Soul Bowl and looks forward to that matchup.
Miami Central stuns IMG Academy
The Miami Central High School Rockets stunned IMG Academy (Bradenton) on the road 20-14. IMG, the state’s top-ranked program, typically produces high-ranking Division I-A athletes annually. It’s dedicated to year-round sports and is focused on helping those athletes get to that next level. Any team going against IMG is expected by many to take home an automatic loss, which has been the case in recent years when a South Florida team travels to face them.
Things fared differently for the Rockets.
Central took an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter before IMG Academy stormed back and captured the lead going into halftime, 14-6. But the Rockets stood tall and came from behind, scoring 14 unanswered to finish off the upset.
While many IMG supporters were stunned by the result, Rockets faithful who made the trek up I-75 cheered their team on as they shocked the high school football landscape and put the world on notice that great things come from Miami-Dade County.
The win was Jube Joseph’s first as the Rockets head coach.
“We knew coming in that there is a difference between a team and a program,” he said. “That’s what we focused on all week. A lot of these guys on this team are working on their fourth straight state championship ring and are a part of the three-peat. The back of our shirts says no free rings. We are motivated anyway. We earned this win tonight.”
Some outstanding performers of that game included Rueben Bain, a Miami Hurricane commit who pulled off three sacks for the Rockets. When the team needed a big play on offense, Keyone “Lyghtzout” Jenkins was there. The Class of 2023 quarterback and FIU commit had three 40-plus yard passes in the game that shifted the momentum and helped swing the field position game.
“I was cool, calm and complex. I kept my team calm at the half when we were down, and we executed on plays to get the win. We have a special group of guys; this is a big win and I’m happy for my guys,” said Jenkins.
The game-sealing interception went to Class of 2025 cornerback Amari Wallace.
“It felt great getting the game ending interception,” he said. “All I did was use my technique and did what my coaches told me to do.”
It’s a massive win and adds more national credibility to an already strong program at Miami Central, which never hurts in such a huge landscape of top teams, specifically in the 2M Class.
The victory, however, didn’t come without a bit of controversy when it came to the pick-six by Lawayne McCoy in the beginning of the fourth quarter, which would eventually become the game winner.
Other action
Miami Northwestern defeated the Venice High School Indians32-26 on the road; the Miami Carol CityHigh SchoolChiefs prevailed over the South Dade Senior High School Buccaneers 28-27.
This week has some local rivalries on the schedule, and includes the Soul Bowl Classic on Friday night in anticipation of the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday.
Thursday, Sept. 1, games
Miami Edison Red Raiders (0-0) vs. Booker T. Washington Tornadoes (1-0). The Tornadoes look to avenge last year’s loss to the Raiders, when the latter defeated them for the first time since 2000. Things are different now with Harris back at the helm, and the Tornadoes look to continue to roll in preparation for a Sept. 9 showdown against Miami Central. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Curtis Park.
Carol City Chiefs (1-0) vs. Norland Vikings (0-0). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Killian Cougars (0-1) vs. Columbus Explorers (1-0). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2, games
Jackson Generals (0-1) vs. Miami Northwestern Bulls (1-0). The only place to be on Friday is at The Mecca for the Soul Bowl. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Chaminade-Madonna Lions (1-0) vs. Dillard Panthers (Fort Lauderdale) (1-0). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.