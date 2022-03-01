It’s almost March Madness, when college basketball takes over the sports landscape as Cinderella programs create their own path to be remembered as champions.
While we wait for the college tournament to kick off, high school playoffs have been going on. Whenever No. 1 plays No. 2 in any matchup, you can expect a game filled with highlights. That's exactly what happened when the No. 2 Miami Norland Vikings traveled to Fort Lauderdale to face the No. 1 Stranahan Mighty Dragons in the Class 5A regional finals for a chance to advance to the 2022 FHSAA Class 5A State Final Four.
The Vikings boys basketball team fell short for the second year in a row, being defeated 56-43 by those Mighty Dragons. The Dragons never trailed in this matchup, with an early 17-7 lead in the first quarter. The Vikings kept the score in striking distance, and were down 28-21 at halftime.
In the second half, it was all Stranahan as the team went on a scoring clinic. Norland, however, was able to cut its deficit to 39-34 in the third quarter following a basket and a free throw by Cameron Johnson (class of 2022). That was as close as the Vikings would get as Stranahan, which dominated the fourth quarter, ended the night with a thunderous dunk by Hykeem Williams (class of 2023) in the closing seconds as the gym went into a frenzy. The Dragons went on a 15-9 run in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings’ last state championship was in 2015, when the team was a member of Class 6A. Vikings head coach Lawton Williams III stated after the game: “This loss is on me, I didn’t prepare my team well enough for this matchup.”
Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert III, a Norland alumnus, attended the game.
“Even though we would have liked for the team to win, I’ll always support the Miami Norland Vikings regardless of the outcome,” he said.
The Vikings now move toward the offseason after a 20-win season for the first time since 2018.
Down south another regional final took place, for Class 7A. The No. 1 Miami Columbus Explorers defeated the No. 2 Cypress Bay Lighting by a score of 61-47 at FIU’s Ocean Bank Convention Center. The Explorers advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2011. The team is still searching for the first state championship in the school’s history.
The boys’ 2022 FHSAA state championship basketball games will take place March 2-5 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Fla. The Class 2A-7A state championship game will be played March 5, with games all day from 10 a.m. to the 8 p.m. finale. Other games are as follows:
· Class 7A state semifinals, March 4 at 2:30 p.m. – Lake Worth Trojans vs. Miami Columbus Explorers
· Class 5A state semifinals, March 3 at 2 p.m. – Pine Forest Eagles (Pensacola) vs. Stranahan Mighty Dragons
· Class 3A state semifinals, March 2 at 2 p.m. – Holy Trinity Tigers (Melbourne) vs. Riviera Prep Bulldogs (Miami)
The girls state final weekend concluded this past week with a few champions from South Florida. The Miami Christian School Victors defeated Faith Christian Academy (Orlando) 66-59 for the Class 2A state championship. This was the Victors’ second consecutive championship win.
Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale) defeatedCardinal Mooney (Sarasota) 44-41for Class 3A; Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) defeated Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale) 75-57 for Class 4A; the American Heritage Patriots (Plantation) defeated Bishop Moore (Orlando) 69-31 for Class 5A – the Patriots’ fifth consecutive championship win; St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) defeated Wekiva (Apopka) 59-45 for Class 6A; and Dr. Phillips (Orlando) defeated Miami High 47-45 for Class 7A.