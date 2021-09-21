LSU defensive end Andre Anthony is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an unspecified leg injury, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday.
“It’s sad news,” Orgeron said. “He’s having a good season. He’s going to be unavailable this season, but he’s going to be with us.”
Anthony is a sixth-year senior and defensive captain who had been among the most productive players on the Tigers’ defense so far this season.
Playing less than three full games, he had four tackles for losses and 3 1/2 sacks to go with a fumble return for a touchdown.
The scoring play came during the first quarter of a 49-21 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday night. Late in the second quarter of that game, Anthony needed assistance from trainers to get to the sidelines and limped gingerly to the locker room.
Orgeron said BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and freshman Maason Smith will see more action at defensive end in Anthony’s absence. He added that Smith, a top recruit who’d played more at defensive tackle to start the season, also has the potential to thrive at defensive end.
“He’s very athletic to play in space. I think he has a chance to be a dominant football player there,” Orgeron said. “He’s a great inside rusher. He’s learning how to play outside. I think he’s just scratching the surface.”
The Tigers (2-1) have won two straight – albeit against non-power-conference competition – since a season-opening 38-27 loss at UCLA that dropped LSU out of the AP Top 25 poll. LSU opens SEC play Saturday at Mississippi State.
Meanwhile, Clemson starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis will miss up to two months with a torn bicep tendon, and reserve tailback Lyn-J Dixon plans to transfer, coach Dabo Swinney said Monday.
Swinney announced the moves for the ninth-ranked Tigers on his radio call-in show.
Davis is a junior who has started since his freshman year. Swinney said he would be out seven to eight weeks with the injury. Davis played the entire game in Clemson’s 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, and found out about the injury after play.
Davis is a 6-foot-2, 300-pound junior from Apopka, Fla. He missed the season-opening loss to Georgia while in COVID-19 protocol. He has started 22 games for the Tigers in his career.
Dixon, 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds from Butler, Ga., was former Clemson tailback Travis Etienne’s primary backup the last three seasons. He expected to get first shot at replacing the NFL first-round pick, but has played behind freshman Will Shipley and sophomore Kobe Pace.
Dixon had 1,372 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing.
Swinney said Dixon, who is expected to graduate in December, hoped to get a head start on deciding his next stop.
This weekend, officials are banning alcohol at a Georgia beach for the Georgia-Florida football matchup, hoping to discourage big crowds amid a high rate of coronavirus infections.
Commissioners in Glynn County voted 6-to-1 to prohibit possession or consumption of booze on the beach at St. Simons Island Oct. 29 and 30, news outlets reported.
The island has become a hot spot for Georgia Bulldog fans on their way to the big game in Jacksonville, Fla., each fall, with residents derisively referring to the surfside crowds as “frat beach.”
Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig, who proposed the alcohol ban that was approved Thursday, says he hopes it will reduce the need for police and other public safety personnel at the beach, and therefore limit their potential exposure to the virus.
“We’re drawing the line because our community is not coming up with a Plan B,” Fendig said. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”