This is not déjà vu, but the Miami Dolphins are 1-3 for the second year in a row. Not to say this is a time to panic, but several things need to be corrected in order for the team to even consider competing for a chance at the playoffs. Last year the Dolphins started 1-3 and went on to finish the season 10-6.
The team started off the season in week one with a victory in New England against the Patriots. It’s been downhill ever since that opening win. In a 40-0 blowout against the Buffalo Bills in week two for the home opener, the Dolphins lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when he suffered a rib injury during the team’s second offensive possession.
After that game, the team made a valiant effort in week three against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas as Jacoby Brissett took over as the starting quarterback after the loss of Tagovailoa. Just like last year, the game against the Raiders was a thriller. But the outcome this time around was different, as the Raiders were victorious in this matchup 28-21.
The Dolphins returned to Miami for a week four matchup against the Colts and the Dolphins offense was unable to figure things out until late in the game, and by then victory was too far out of reach. The Dolphins lost to the Colts 27-17. Even though the takeaway streak was extended to 26 games, the Dolphins were held to 35 rushing yards.
Week five will be the litmus test for the Dolphins to see if they can figure things out. One thing for sure is that the team will need to establish a running attack quickly. In the last 10 years the team had only three rushers that have rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the season (Reggie Bush in 2011, Lamar Miller in 2014 and Jay Ajayi in 2016). The Dolphins are on life support as their next matchup is not an easy opponent. They prepare to head upstate to face the defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the Dolphins will face familiar foe Tom Brady and hometown heroes Antonio Brown and Lavonte David.
Week six, the team heads across the pond to play in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team returns to Miami to face the Atlanta Falcons in week seven. By then, Tagovailoa should be ready to go as the team will not have a bye week until week 14.
Improvement is needed and in the next coming weeks we will see if the team is up for the challenge.
“It starts with me,” said Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.