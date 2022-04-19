Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, and in keeping with tradition, every player wore No. 42 in Dodger blue when they stepped out onto the field. The 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier was celebrated from coast to coast, including in Miami during the five-game series between the Marlins and the Phillies, in which Miami beat Philadelphia in four out of five games.
Jackie Robinson Day celebrated in Miami showcasing No. 42
-
- Updated
- Comments
THIS WEEK'S TOP 10
-
Paid summer internships available to Miami-Dade teens
-
DeSantis map fight must be decided in the courts
-
History on two fronts that took too long to achieve
-
DeSantis delivers stump speeches on state dime
-
Will Smith losing projects and money after Oscars slap
-
Hugs to return at Disney as new roller coaster debuts
-
Black Dems blast DeSantis
-
Miami Gardens residents try stopping Miami Grand Prix
-
Overtown residents want to reclaim a destructive I-95
-
Top 4 must-see shows this spring
APRIL 20-26, 2022
Recent Obituaries
Recent Headlines
- Demand far outpacing supply
- Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
- Judge rules against residents in Miami Grand Prix court battle
- Eviction history to be banned in Tenants Bill of Rights
- Black Dems blast DeSantis
- Miami Gardens residents try stopping Miami Grand Prix
- FBI missing children data hides the Black story
- 54 math books rejected in latest DeSantis attack on education