Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, and in keeping with tradition, every player wore No. 42 in Dodger blue when they stepped out onto the field. The 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier was celebrated from coast to coast, including in Miami during the five-game series between the Marlins and the Phillies, in which Miami beat Philadelphia in four out of five games.

