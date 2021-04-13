The Miami Marlins will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day at loanDepot Park this Friday, when they’ll face the San Francisco Giants at 7:10 p.m. All Marlins and Giants players will wear jerseys emblazoned Robinson’s No. 42.
According to a release from the organization, the Marlins previously announced a $420,000 donation to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) with a focus on empowering South Florida youth. The contribution supports the JRF Scholarship program, yielding a $20,000 annual four-year scholarship for a deserving outstanding Black American student from South Florida that demonstrates Robinson’s nine values: courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment and excellence. These values he lived by made him a champion of the sport, and a hero to millions of people.
With the support of Nike, the Marlins organization will be awarding its first scholarship in the fall of 2021. Fans can learn about the scholarship and the organization’s additional actions around social justice through a new interactive display at loanDepot Park on the promenade level near section 16.
Each year, the Marlins recognize the front office staff member that best exemplifies Robinson’s nine values with the Jackie Robinson Employee of the Year award. In addition, the Marlins have hosted intimate conversations about the life and legacy of Robinson with members of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and students from Miami-Dade County Public Schools. In 2019, a beautification project was organized by the team to inspire students at Charles Drew K-8 Center in Liberty City with a Robinson-themed mural.
Across the big leagues, Jackie Robinson Day was last celebrated less than a year ago on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.