The 2022 Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) at Hard Rock Stadium lived up to the hype. Fans from all over came to the city of Miami Gardens to watch the Southwestern Athletic Conference eastern divisional matchup.
The Jackson State University Tigers (1-0) crushed the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) by a score of 59-3. The Rattlers were dominated by the Tigers in all aspects of the game and the OBC trophy heads back to Jackson, Miss., for the second consecutive season.
The Tigers were prepared and it showed. The Rattlers were faced with adversity heading into the matchup with ineligible players. Things did look bright heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Tigers even as the Rattlers were able to get back Isaiah Land, Football Championship Division (FCS) defensive player of the year, BJ Bohler and Cam Covin back, but they still weren’t enough to stop Jackson State.
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders ended the day completing 29 of 33 passes for 323 yards and five touchdowns. The five touchdown passes for Sanders were a new career high. The Florida A&M Rattlers had 155 yards of total offense.
This game was also the collegiate debut of Jackson State University defensive back Travis Hunter. The recruit lived up to expectations, creating chaos for the Rattlers offense.
“We played with only a 60% Travis Hunter. A 60% Travis hunter is 100% of anyone else,” said Tigers head coach Deion Sanders.
This was Florida A&M’s worst football performance since losing in 2006 to Hampton 59-7. Head coach Willie Simmons knows this isn’t what Rattlers football is, and he took all the blame for the loss.
“This loss falls squarely on my shoulders. This is by far my worst coaching job as a head football coach. Today’s game wasn’t indicative of the type of football team that we have,” Simmons said. “I tip my hat to Jackson State. They’re a really good football team. In football, if you don’t prepare, you get embarrassed – and today was an embarrassing day for all of us. Rattler Nation won’t ever see our football team play this poorly again.”
Throughout the Jackson State Tigers pre-game press conference, the team was in unison as it mentioned the word “dominate,” and it executed that dominance on Sunday afternoon.
“To get our kids to the next level you must dominate. Not only on the field but in the community,” said Sanders.
The nationally publicized water crisis in Jackson has been weighing on the football team and the city, something Sanders didn't fail to address.
“The water crisis is a tremendous burden but it’s way bigger than football. We just hope that we can give the people an escape so they can get their mind off the true issues at hand,” he said.
The game was televised on ESPN2 and was one of the few college games featured on the Sunday TV slate.
“We want to be included in the TV contracts. We want the TV contracts to take care of the financial ailments that we may have. We got to have the product to progress,” said Sanders. “Let’s pack our stadiums first. Let’s make sure we have all our I’s dotted and T’s crossed. Shouldn’t all our games be a classic?”
Denny’s, the host title sponsor of the OBC, announced that it will be signing on for two additional years. The game was reestablished to enhance historically Black colleges and universities’ exposure. It promised to attract thousands of fans, alumni, school members and family members from these respected communities, highlighting interest in HBCUs and their roles in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders.
“The path to generational wealth begins with education. [We want to] be able to highlight Florida A&M, Jackson State and other HBCUs like Florida Memorial to show young people that the opportunity is there,” said Simmons. “To be able to see individuals from their background with their college degree living out their dreams can be an inspiration to someone.”
Living out your goals and dreams can happen anywhere. Jackson State and Florida A&M have players that can attest to that.
“It’s about the work you put in, if you do the work the scouts will find you,” said Simmons. “Look at Markquese Bell for example, an undrafted rookie that made his way through training camp and is now on the final 53-man roster for the Dallas Cowboys making his regular season debut this week.”
Choosing an HBCU means something different for everyone.
“I started at Syracuse coming out of high school,” said Nadarius Fagan of Florida A&M. “Coming to an HBCU has been one of the best decisions I made in my life. I wanted to come back to (an) HBCU because this is home, this is where I wanted to be. This game means a lot to me because I’m a Miami native, I’m from Goulds.”
Attendance at this year OBC was 39,907.
Both schools’ bands performed at halftime; fans were unable to witness another fifth-quarter performance because the FAMU Marching 100 did not return after halftime.
Up next for the Jackson State Tigers is the Tennessee State Tigers on Sept. 10 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The Florida A&M Rattlers are traveling north to meet the Albany State Tigers on Sept. 10 at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.