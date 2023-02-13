With football in the rearview mirror, all eyes are on baseball’s spring training, the upcoming World Baseball Classic and the Miami Marlins’ opening day at LoanDepot Park.
The Marlins brought out their star lineup Saturday for Fan Fest, filling the day with opportunities for fans to gather autographs, take pictures with players and have their questions answered in panel discussions. The family-friendly event also offered lots of activities for kids spread out along the perimeter of the outfield.
This year’s “State of the Marlins” event hosted by the franchise’s top brass for season ticketholders was a good way to hear from new team manager Skip Schumaker, whose hiring was announced in the offseason.
A first-time manager, Schumaker played 11 seasons in the majors, the first eight with the St. Louis Cardinals, including two World Series victories in 2006 and 2011. He talked about bringing the culture of winning back to the Marlins.
"When you walk into that ball club, you either get better or worse. Our goal is to win every single day," he said.
The Marlins’ winning strategy includes moving their 2022 All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. to center field to make way for second baseman Luis Arraez, who was traded to the Marlins from the Minnesota Twins in January.
Schumaker and Marlins general manager Kim Ng heaped praise on Chisholm for voluntarily coming to them and offering to play in the outfield or anyplace he was needed for the good of the team.
"Jazz, what a personality this guy has, I just love him," said Schumaker.
Chisholm has never played in the outfield before, but if he can learn to handle the position, it could help the Marlins turn the corner after a 69-93 season. In previous interviews, Chisholm said growing up as a middle infielder will help ease the transition to the outfield in terms of reaction time to plays.
He’s been in training for the position ever since the decision was announced, and Marlins fans are anxious to see if all of the team’s offseason moves are enough to get them into the World Series.
It's Time for Marlins Baseball! – by Bruce Sherman, Marlins Chairman and Principal Owner
Baseball season is almost here, and the Miami Marlins are ready to make you proud of your hometown team. As an original Marlins fan myself and longtime resident of South Florida, I always look forward to the excitement of Spring Training with the return of the sights and sounds of our great game. We enter this year with a renewed sense of optimism in our pursuit to return a championship to South Florida and create an organization of sustained success, in order to continue that relentless pursuit year after year.
I am excited to see new Manager Skip Schumaker and his staff – including Miami's own Jon Jay – lead our roster of young, exciting talent headlined by Sandy Alcantara, one of the best young pitchers in Baseball and the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner. I am extremely proud of Sandy's accomplishments on and off the field as an ambassador in our community. Sandy's work ethic exemplifies what we want all our players to exhibit each and every day and we look forward to celebrating his latest achievement during the season. Fans won't want to miss Sandy in action, or his teammate, Jazz Chisholm, Jr. – the Pride of the Bahamas and one of the game's most electrifying talents. We have also made a key addition to the roster in Luis Arraez, a native of Venezuela who led the American League in batting last year with the Twins. And don't forget our other recent additions, a new Dominican duo of infielder Jean Segura and starting pitcher Johnny Cueto.
This season will be a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Marlins franchise, offering opportunities for fans to reconnect with our past and create new memories. We are planning events throughout the year with special giveaways, alumni appearances, and a walk down memory lane inside loanDepot park with a museum celebrating many of the great moments in our franchise's history.
We will start the year by hosting the World Baseball Classic in March, as loanDepot park becomes the first ballpark to host all rounds of the prestigious tournament. Our beautiful city and ballpark will be on display as we welcome the passionate baseball fanbase that exists in South Florida and across the world. As we embark on Marlins Opening Day on March 30th, we will look to our fans to carry that same energy throughout the Marlins season.
In addition to adding key pieces to our Major League roster and significantly raising our payroll, our investments across the organization include a new first-class complex in the Dominican Republic and an upcoming redesign of our Jupiter player development complex. Fans will also notice a revamped in-game entertainment experience as we celebrate each night bringing our community together to cheer on their team.
I want to invite you all to join us on our journey as we pursue a win each and every game and share a culture of camaraderie, teamwork, and passion with you all. I encourage you to invite your friends and family or anyone looking for one of South Florida's best entertainment options to check out the new Miami Marlins experience.
I hope you are as excited as I am to see your Marlins back in action and I look forward to seeing you at loanDepot park!