“If it isn’t broke don’t fix it.”
That’s the mentality that Miami Central football deployed by promoting former defensive coordinator Jube Joseph to the head coach spot, as the Rockets came off of their third straight state football championship this year.
Joseph has some tremendous shoes to fill with former Rockets head coach Roland Smith departing to the University of Miami to join the coaching staff with new Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal.
Before his departure to the college ranks, Smith was one of the nation’s elite high school football coaches. He led the Rockets to six state titles during his time with the team (2013-15; 2019-2021).
“It’s an honor to be able to serve the kids, the school and my community,” said Joseph. “This was the community that raised me. I come from a long list of Rockets in my household and I was blessed to be able to play for Anthony Saunders (former Miami Central Rockets head coach) growing up in high school.”
Upholding the team’s brand and championship standard is the fabric of Rockets football – and raising the brand to new heights is what Joseph wants to focus on as he begins his tenure.
“We want to make sure that the kids know that it’s not just about football, but it’s about academics and community engagement with us being involved with our stakeholders within the community,” he said.
With Miami Central being a Top 25 Elite Nike School and a hotbed for recruiting, colleges and universities stopping by to recruit athletes to attend their universities is typical. Joseph, a former Rocket player, knows about that experience firsthand.
“We were able to sign 24 seniors this year to play college football at the next level and had two seniors sign academic scholarships. We emphasize to our student athletes to use football as a vessel, and find a way to use football and not let football use you,” he said.
Title defense is harder than winning the title because every champion plans on repeating, but many never do so. The Rockets are determined to be that exception. The defending state champions have the same mentality going into spring ball in preparation for the fall.
“The kids understand the standard and expectation. It’s mandatory to win at Miami Central. The kids were already talking about the next championship on the bus after winning the last championship back in December. A championship-caliber team needs to be on the field every time we suit up, and a championship-caliber effort need to be on the field every time we line up in practice,” said Joseph.
New competition rules
The FHSAA recently announced its new high school football classifications, and teams from Miami-Dade and Broward counties are now bunched into only four classes, rather than spread across evenly, as in previous years. These changes split Florida high school football into two teams, metropolitan and suburban.
Class 2M, which includes all of Miami-Dade’s powerhouse schools, is set up to be a war zone to see who comes out on top. Miami Northwestern, Miami Central, Carol City and Booker T. Washington have combined for 26 FHSAA championships and are four of the nine public school teams to win at least five state titles.
Many of the schools are upset by the new rules, but when asked if it matters who they play or what district they are placed in, Joseph stated: “No, it doesn’t matter who we play; we leave that type of stuff up to those who make those decisions. We can only control what we can control, and that is winning football games.”
Winning football games should be nothing new as the Rockets embark on their quest for a four-peat. Luckily, the team is returning with some valuable assets on its offense and defense from last year’s roster: quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who completed 78% of his passes and threw for 1,283 yards to go with 20 total touchdowns (17 passing and 3 rushing); Ean Pope, who ran for 978 yards and 11 touchdowns; and player of the year Rueben Bain Jr., who had 60 tackles and 29.5 sacks last season.
“I had the luxury of watching Keyone Jenkins’ development, I watched him grow throughout the years and it has been impressive,” said Joseph. “Ean Pope showed that the stage isn’t too big when you are a star. Rueben Bain is everything you want in a kid – hardworking, wonderful in the classroom and a great leader overall. I let them know every time that your success didn’t happen by accident, it happened because you were intentional in your preparation.”