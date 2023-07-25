Las Vegas oddsmakers and boxing insiders see the upcoming July 29, 2023, showdown between Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford for the undisputed welterweight championship as a tossup. Longtime boxing trainer Stacy McKinley has a different opinion.
Sitting in his office at Stacy’s King Cobra’s Boxing Club in Pompano Beach, Fla., McKinley said the pay-per-view bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas could turn into a pressure toe-to-toe slugfest that Spence will win by knockout.
“I think he’s going to stop him,” McKinley said, predicting a dominant victory by Spence in a battle of unbeaten champions. “Errol definitely has the ability to stop him, and I think in the later rounds he’ll stop him.”
McKinley, 73, bases his prediction on more than 40 years as a boxing trainer. His knowledge runs deep. A native of Jackson, Miss., McKinley moved to Michigan where he won Detroit Golden Gloves as a heavyweight in 1974 and 1975. He also competed at the 1976 U.S. Olympic Trials with some of the best amateur boxers in American history.
A loss to Michael Dokes, who became a world champion as a pro, kept McKinley off the historic 1976 Olympic boxing team, but he soon found his way into Emanuel Steward’s famed KRONK gym and soaked up as much knowledge as humanly possible. McKinley later became the head coach of a boxing team at the University of Michigan from 1976 to 1979.
Needing money to open a boxing club, McKinley entered and won the first Tough Man Contest. The $75,000 prize helped him open the Ann Arbor Boxing Club, which produced James “Lights Out” Toney and amateur champion Ricky Womack. It was an offer to train fighters promoted by Don King that lured McKinley from Michigan. That was 35 years ago. Since then, he has trained more than 25 world champions, including Mike Tyson.
“I was with Mike for 10 years,” McKinley said. “He trusted me.”
Stacy’s club is in an industrial park just off I-95. It’s a step into old-school boxing. The gym feels like a sauna stocked with heavy bags, exercise equipment and a worn boxing ring. The walls are covered with boxing posters and pictures of fighters from as far back as Jack Johnson. It is the type of gym where dreams of riches and big fights like Spence-Crawford begin.
Crawford, 35, of Omaha, Neb., is the World Boxing Organization welterweight champion, having won all 39 of his fights, 30 by knockout. Spence, 33, of Dallas, is 28-0 with 22 KOs and risks the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association, and World Boxing Council titles. The winner becomes the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four belts. PPV.com will livestream the action beginning at 8 p.m. ET in the U.S. and Canada for $84.99.
“Styles make fights,” McKinley said. “The styles of these two fighters make for a perfect fight because you’ve got a boxer in Crawford that moves, is smart, and can box. And you’ve got a fighter in Errol Spence, who knows how to cut the ring off and knows how to apply pressure to you and is a bigger guy and a big puncher.”
That’s why McKinley is picking Spence.
“Errol has a tremendous heart. He’s determined to try to hurt you,” McKinley said. “He reminds me of Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson was in the ring to actually try to hurt you. This is what I see in Errol Spence.”
Both are technically southpaws, though Crawford has the rare ability to switch to orthodox and remain dangerous alternating between righty and lefty. Both fighters have devastating uppercuts and will attack the body. They are vicious when they sense an opponent is hurt.
“Anytime you’re in a fight against a puncher and you get hit, you can get stunned,” McKinley said. “The main thing is, how quickly can you recover?”
At 5-foot-9 1/2 Spence is a natural welterweight, having owned some version of a 147-pound title since 2017. Crawford (5-8) earned his first strap as a lightweight (135 pounds) and has developed into a dangerous 147-pounder. Crawford has the edge in reach, 74 inches to 72.
McKinley said contrary to conventional wisdom, the way to defeat a southpaw isn’t to stay outside and keep him turning – Spence’s game plan should be to apply constant pressure.
“Once you stay close to him, he’s not a southpaw anymore; he’s just a regular fighter,” McKinley said. “This is Errol’s game. It’s not something he has to learn or something he has to put into his mind. It’s automatic. That’s his style. He’s big and he’s dangerous.”
It will be a big night for not just the fighters, but for the relevancy of the sport. YouTubers like Jake Paul are drawing more attention than traditional boxers, and WBC champion Tyson Fury has agreed to fight Mixed Martial Arts champion Francis Ngannou in a pay-per-view boxing match. Ngannou has never boxed before.
Two unbeaten champions fighting for the undisputed crown is the ultimate in boxing, at least it’s supposed to be. If this fight doesn’t save boxing, nothing will.
“It’s a fight I figured was going to get made eventually,” McKinley said. “I’m glad it’s finally happening.”