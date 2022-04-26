In a short amount of time, Kortne Gosha transformed the image of Florida A&M University athletics from a program that was once financially struggling to one that’s signing multiyear partnership deals with Nike and LeBron James. His resignation last Wednesday from his position as Florida A&M’s vice president and director of athletics has shocked FAMU followers.
The reason for his departure remains shrouded in mystery, as no details have been released.
Athletics play a huge role in colleges. Some programs have success early and often, and some programs take a while for things to get on the right track.
Andy Warhol once said “They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.” Gosha was changing things and now he's gone without explanation.
In a statement released by the university’s athletics department, Gosha stated: “My alignment and core values are very important to me, and there is no secret that we created a transformational student-athlete experience second to none that has elevated Florida Agricultural & Mechanical that will place them on a trajectory far beyond my tenure.
“I am incredibly proud of the work and the people that have done that work in such a short time. We have elevated the program and institutional reputation to a level of new credibility.”
Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson named Michael Smith as interim athletic director. Smith, a veteran FAMU employee who served as associate director of athletics in 2010, was primarily responsible for internal operations. He was previously interim athletic director in 2013 as well. Prior to assuming the role a third time, Smith was serving as the university’s assistant vice president of finance and administration.
The university said in a statement that it plans to conduct a swift national search to find a replacement.
Gosha was hired by Florida A&M University in December 2019 from the University of Miami to oversee the day-to-day facility and event operations, grounds, custodial, information technology, access control and capital projects for the Rattlers.
During his tenure, he was credited with directing a series of capital projects and facility improvements.
Bragg Memorial Stadium, where the Rattlers currently play home football games, is undergoing needed renovations that are expected to be completed by the start of the 2022 season. That list of renovations also includes the renovation of the Galimore-Powell Football Fieldhouse.
Gosha also helped direct several other brand initiatives and FAMU’s conference move from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Florida A&M also won its first SWAC championship in school program history in women’s volleyball this past year.
The school’s football program was featured last season on the “Why Not Us” series on ESPN+ and participated in the rebirth of the Orange Blossom Classic, which took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The athletics program and Marching 100 were also outfitted in LeBron James gear through a unique partnership with Nike. Several waves were made with FAMU apparel reaching a mainstream audience.
But Gosha’s leadership also faced challenges. He may have violated the terms of his contract by engaging the university athletics department in a startup digital streaming television network.
Several coaches for Florida A&M’s different athletic programs were hurt to learn the news of Gosha's departure.
“Extremely disappointing … obviously, when you work closely with a guy that you believe in and see firsthand the work that’s being done and the daily improvements to this program. It’s disappointing to see things transpire the way they have,” said FAMUs football head coach Willie Simmons, who had a close working relationship with Gosha. “It’s tough. You put all your blood, sweat and tears into something and you don’t see the end result of it. It was tough for him. I could see the emotion. We all felt it, too.”
“We will continue to do whatever we can to ensure the success of current and future students as we continue to seek the facts pertaining to the recent departure of Athletics Director Gosha and await an official statement from the University,” said Colonel Gregory L. Clark, president of the Florida A&M University National Alumni Association, in a statement.