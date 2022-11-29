Friday’s regional finals of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football playoffs thrilled every last fan in the stands at Traz Powell Stadium, with a rematch between the Miami Norland Vikings and the Miami Central Rockets – the teams on the Class 2M Region 4 ticket – delivering a particular punch of awe-inspiring play. When all was said and done, it was the Rockets who claimed victory with a 34-20 win.
The Rockets scored first with a rushing touchdown by quarterback Keyone Jenkins (Class of 2023 and a University of Auburn commit); the Vikings answered back with a rushing touchdown of their own thanks to running back Javin Simpkins (Class of 2023), tying the score at 7-7. Rockets running back Jonathan Harris (Class of 2023) then scampered to a 65-yard rushing touchdown on the team’s next offensive series to a lead of 14-7.
In the second quarter, Jenkins connected with Lamar Seymore (Class of 2023) for a 50-yard touchdown pass to extend the Rockets’ lead to 21-7. Vikings quarterback Ennio Yapoor (Class of 2025) connected with receiver Lemmie Faulk Jr. (Class of 2023) for a touchdown pass that trimmed the lead to 21-13. The extra point attempt was blocked by Rockets defensive back Amari Wallace (Class of 2025).
“Amari Wallace is a Swiss army knife,” said Rockets head coach Jube Joseph. “Every time he has an opportunity, he takes advantage of it.”
Later in the quarter, Rockets kicker James London (Class of 2023) connected for a 47-yard field goal to extend the team’s lead to 24-13. That was immediately followed by a punt block from Wallace that was recovered by Karon Maycock (Class of 2026) to widen the gap even further, with the scoreboard lit up to 31-13 at the end of the first half.
The fourth quarter found the Rockets laying the final foundation for their victory after another field goal by London.
“The team came out and did what we needed them to do and win,” said Joseph.
In other games, the Chaminade-Madonna Lions defeated the Cardinal Newman Crusaders 49-16, the American Heritage Patriots defeated the Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs 31-20, the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders defeated the Blanche Ely Tigers 35-7, the Homestead Broncos defeated the Miramar Patriots 33-13 and the Columbus Explorers defeated the Doral Academy Firebirds 31-3.
That win for the Broncos means they’ll be advancing to the state semifinals for the first time since 1984.
Up next are the state semifinals and a chance to advance to championship play.
The Class 1M state championship game will be played in Tallahassee, Fla., at Gene Cox Stadium Dec. 10. The Class 2M-4M championship games will be played in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at DRV PNK Stadium Dec.15-17.
Upcoming playoff games
Class 1M State Semifinal
- #1 Chaminade-Madonna Prep Lions (Hollywood) (11-0) vs. #4 True North Classical Academy Titans (Sunset) (9-3). Kickoff is Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m.
Class 2M State Semifinal
- #1 Miami Central Rockets (12-0) vs. #4 Lakewood Spartans (St. Petersburg) (9-4). Kickoff is Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.
- #2 American Heritage Patriots (Plantation) (12-1) vs. #3 Bolles Bulldogs (Jacksonville) (9-4). Kickoff is Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m.
Class 3M State Semifinal
- #1 St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (Fort Lauderdale) (12-0) vs. #4 Jesuit Tigers (Tampa) (9-4). Kickoff is Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m.
- #3 Homestead Broncos (11-2) at #2 Jones Fightin’ Tigers (Orlando) (11-2). Kickoff is Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m.
Class 4M State Semifinal
- #1 Columbus Explorers (Miami) (12-1) vs. #4 Ocoee Knights (9-4). Kickoff is Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.