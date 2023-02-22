The 2023 Louie Bing Track & Field Invitational took place at Traz Powell Stadium this past weekend, Feb. 17-18. This annual athletics event attracts more than 2,500 student-athletes that compete over two days in Florida’s biggest track meet.
This year, the girls’ and boys’ meets were equally as fast and packed with star power. There were countless great performances and exceptional feats, including four new national leading times on the track.
Carrying the mantle of the invitational is the legendary Carmen Jackson, Miami Northwestern Girls Track & Field coach, who runs one of the best, if not the best, high school sports programs in the state.
This was Jackson’s first time putting on the meet as an organizer.
“It takes a lot of work to put on this event,” she said. “The meet can’t go on without money so every year we start from scratch to obtain sponsors from the various communities.”
This year’s sponsors included Miami-Dade District 3 County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, DeWayne K. Terry Sr. of Rubenstein Law and Dr. Matthew Cooper, to name a few.
“What stands out the most is that these kids are able to showcase their God-given talent and that being able to put themselves in a scholarship position is really important,” said Jackson. “I’ve had kids even go to the military and it’s great because that’s the door that opened so I take this really seriously and I wish that the community would really come out of support our youth.”
Overall, there were 20 events scored between the girls and boys. Miami Northwestern finished in first place in both the boys’ and girls’ team categories, and was a complete sweep on the podium in the girls’ triple jump.
There were some familiar names on the boys’ side and even some basketball players who participated in some field events.
One of the many two-sport athletes participating in the invitational was Boyd Anderson High School’s Amani Drayton (Class of 2023), who was the champion in the high jump event.
“This is my second year (participating in track and field), and I plan on continuing that at the next level if I can get some college offers,” said Drayton. “If I had to pick between track and basketball, I think I’m going to go with track.”
The invitational is named for Louie Bing, a science teacher and the head track coach at Miami Northwestern from 1966 until he retired in 1981. Before retiring, he amassed numerous achievements and awards, among them being inducted into the Class of 1982 Florida Track & Field Hall of Fame and receiving the Jimmy Carnes Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.
The Ellis Elite 16 invitational will be held March 4 and the GMAC Invitational will be held March 10, both at Traz Powell Stadium.
Team results
Girls’ top three finishers: 1. Miami Northwestern, 102 points; 2. Dillard (Fort Lauderdale), 89 points; 3. St Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 81 points; Miami Southridge, 81 points.
Boys’ top three finishers: 1. Miami Northwestern, 94.5 points; 2. Columbus (Miami), 87 points; 3. St Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 69 points.
Individual results
Boys’ 100-meter dash finals
Top three finishers: 1. Zamarii Sanders (Class of 2026), American Heritage (Plantation), 10.40 seconds; 2. Brandon Bennett (Class of 2026), American Heritage (Plantation), 10.43 seconds; 3. Trimaine Brown (Class of 2023), Miami Northwestern, 10.59 seconds.
Girls’ 100-meter dash finals
Top three finishers: 1. Somiyah Braggs (Class of 2023), Miami Southridge, 11.59 seconds; 2. Alessa Samuel (Class of 2025), Somerset Academy, 11.73 seconds; 3. Lakesha Smith (Class of 2023), Atlantic (Delray), 12.08 seconds.
Boys’ 200-meter dash finals
Top three finishers: 1. Kaj Baker (Class of 2026), Somerset Academy, 21.24 seconds; 2. Jamari Haynes (Class of 2023), Plantation, 21.46 seconds; 3. J’Vari Flowers (Class of 2026), Miami Central, 21.81 seconds.
Girls’ 200-meter dash finals
Top three finishers: 1. Cynteria James (Class of 2023), Miami Southridge, 23.31 seconds; 2. Skyler Franklin (Class of 2026), Western (Davie), 23.38 seconds; 3. Somiyah Braggs (Class of 2023), Miami Southridge, 24.00 seconds.
Boys’ 400-meter dash finals
Top three finishers: 1. British Wilkerson (Class of 2023), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 47.42 seconds; 2. Mekhi Gammons (Class of 2023), Hialeah Miami-Lakes, 48.06 seconds; 3. Joel Mintze (Class of 2025), Miami Northwestern, 49.21 seconds.
Girls’ 400-meter dash finals
Top three finishers: 1. Skyler Franklin (Class of 2026), Western (Davie), 53.37 seconds; 2. Cynteria James (Class of 2023), Miami Southridge, 54.72 seconds; 3. Cha’iel Johnson (Class of 2024), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 56.44 seconds.
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles finals
Top three finishers: 1. Matthew McKnight (Class of 2023), Miami Norland, 14.17; 2. Byron Holt (Class of 2023), Miami Jackson, 14.21 seconds; 3. Ritch Dieujuste (Class of 2023), West Boca Raton, 14.50 seconds.
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles finals
Top three finishers: 1. Aleesa Samuel (Class of 2025), Somerset Academy, 13.26 seconds (meet record); 2. Alexia Reid (Class of 2024), Dillard (Fort Lauderdale), 14.19 seconds; 3. Infinity Thomas (Class of 2023), Flanagan (Pembroke Pines), 14.44 seconds.
Boys’ 400-meter hurdles finals
Top three finishers: 1. Ritch Dieujuste (Class of 2023), West Boca Raton, 53.50; 2. Nicolas West (Class of 2023), Spanish River (Boca Raton), 54.01; 3. Kahneil Budham (Class of 2023), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 55.67.
Girls’ 400-meter hurdles finals
Top three finishers: 1. Infinity Thomas (Class of 2023), Flanagan (Pembroke Pines), 1:02.82; 2. Amaiya Samuel (Class of 2024), American Heritage (Plantation), 1:02.83; 3. Emani Perry (Class of 2023), Miami Northwestern, 1:04.37.
Boys’ 4x100 meter relay finals
Top three finishers: 1. American Heritage, 41.10 seconds; 2. Miami Northwestern, 41.61 seconds; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 42.34 seconds.
Girls’ 4x100 meter relay finals
Top three finishers: 1. Miami Southridge, 47.26 seconds; 2. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale), 49.94 seconds; 3. Fort Lauderdale, 51.18 seconds.
Boys’ 4x200 meter relay finals
Top three finishers: 1. Columbus (Miami), 1:27.31; 2. Dillard (Fort Lauderdale), 1:28.03; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 1:29.65.
Girls’ 4x200 meter relay finals
Top three finishers: 1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 1:40.58; 2. Dillard (Fort Lauderdale), 1:42.00; 3. Miramar, 1:42.08.
Boys 4x400 meter relay finals
Top three finishers: 1. Miami Northwestern, 3:18.06; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3:25.11; 3. Dillard (Fort Lauderdale), 3:25.31.
Girls’ 4x400 meter relay finals
Top three finishers: 1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 3:46.99; 2. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood), 3:50.03; 3. Dillard (Fort Lauderdale), 3:56.07.
Boys’ high jump
Top three finishers: 1. Amani Drayton (Class of 2023), Boyd Anderson (Lauderdale Lakes), 1.87 meters; 2. Ethan Augustin (Class of 2023), Miami Northwestern, 1.78 meters; 3. Guylijah Theodure (Class of 2024), Miami Northwestern, 1.73 meters.
Girls’ high jump
Top three finishers: 1. Callia Harris (Class of 2024), Flanagan (Pembroke Pines), 1.62 meters; 2. Abby Stankus (Class of 2023), NSU University School (Davie), 1.57 meters; 3. Mia Iglesias (Class of 2023), Lourdes (Miami), 1.52 meters.
Boys’ long jump
Top three finishers: 1. Shaddai Carter (Class of 2025), Columbus (Miami), 6.77 meters; 2. Mister Clarke (Class of 2023), Miami Carol City, 6.72 meters; 3. Edward Farley Kendrick (Class of 2024), Homestead ,6.52 meters.
Girls’ long jump
Top three finishers: 1. Nyla Christian (Class of 2026), Miami Northwestern, 5.34 meters; 2. Murielle Jeanite (Class of 2023), Oxbridge Academy (West Palm Beach), 5.29 meters; 3. Emani Perry (Class of 2023), Miami Northwestern, 5.29 meters.
Boys’ triple jump
Top three finishers: 1. Jabari Lewis (Class of 2023), South Dade, 13.35 meters; 2. Jayvien Pinnock (Class of 2023), Boyd Anderson (Lauderdale Lakes), 12.45 meters; 3. O’Hara Tommie (Class of 2026), Boyd Anderson (Lauderdale Lakes), 12.37 meters.
Girls’ triple jump
Top three finishers: 1. Tamary Lee (Class of 2023), Miami Northwestern, 11.22 meters; 2. Natyia Alexandre (Class of 2023), Miami Northwestern, 11.02 meters; 3. Emani Perry (Class of 2023), Miami Northwestern, 10.96 meters.
