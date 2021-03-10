When you say the word “athlete,” most people will still conjure up an image of their favorite male sports player, but there are hundreds of amazing women in the athletics world as well.
March is Women’s History Month, and we’re highlighting trailblazing women in sports on these pages to mark the occasion. Many could find a spot here – such as Serena Williams and Simone Biles, who are dominating their respective fields – but we want to bring attention to those who typically do not get the recognition they deserve.
The Women’s National Basketball Association is a league comprised of 75% of women of color, but the percentage of women of color in team ownership is slim to none. Granted, there is Sheila Crump Johnson, the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET) who became the first Black American woman to be an owner or partner in three professional sports franchises: the Washington Mystics (WNBA), Washington Capitals (NHL) and Washington Wizards (NBA).
After Johnson there is Renee Montgomery, who went from the hardwood as a former WNBA player and has now jumped into the front office as a co-owner of the Atlanta Dream. Montgomery became the first former player to become both an owner and executive of an WNBA franchise. Not long after announcing that she was retiring from the court, she was introduced as a co-owner of the team. She joins an ownership group with Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair.
Nneka Ogwumike, president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), said, “[Montgomery] has opened the doors and opened the minds of players to really consider how they want to continue to be involved going forward. I have never really considered myself being involved in ownership, but I am someone who can continue to influence women in sport, especially in basketball. As we experience Renee becoming part of the Atlanta Dream ownership group, I hope that it brings attention for other women, who are clearly in the position and have resources to own women’s sports teams, to do so.”
The Atlanta Dream franchise has been at the center of chaos since former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler wrote a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the league’s embrace of the Black Lives Matter movement during the 2020 season. Players around the league initially called on Loeffler to sell her share of the team (49%); when she refused, they instead publicly endorsed her opponent in her senatorial race, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Now from the hardwood to the gridiron, history is still being made. Maia Chaka learned she would become the National Football League’s newest official on March 4, making her the first Black woman ever named to the league’s officiating staff.
“This is a funny thing. I was actually at home, and I was playing NBA2K with my nephew online because that’s what I like to do at night,” Chaka told Black Press USA just hours after an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show. “Then, I received a phone call at around 9:15 p.m., and I just dropped everything I was doing. The next thing I know, I’m getting told ‘Welcome to the National Football League!’”
Chaka has participated in the NFL’s Officiating Development Program (ODP) since 2014, and has spent her career officiating major collegiate events, holding roles within the Pac-12 Conference and Conference USA. The ODP takes referee officials at the college level and gives them experience in and exposure to the NFL, something Chaka says took her to the big leagues. She spent a lot of time and energy early on in her career trying to make it to the NFL.
“You can’t just wake up one day and decide to be an NFL official, you have to train,” Chaka said. She recognizes just how much harder Black and brown women must work for recognition in any field, something she says would exist regardless of her own career. She is focused on being the best referee that she can be.
“Just because the door is now open, that doesn’t mean that I can relax. I still go through that football mentality. I still have that hustle, that dog mentality every single day, and that’s the grind,” she said.
She’s also mindful of her role in history.
“I just want young girls of color – young women – to know that if you have a drive for something, don’t let anything hold you back just because you think something may give you some limitations,” said Chaka. “Work hard and follow your dreams.”