“The Star-Spangled Banner” is played at the start of every pro sports event in Florida, but that didn’t stop state lawmakers from pushing a plan that will connect playing the national anthem at sports events to state and local dollars.
The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee backed a proposal (SB 1298) Tuesday that would require Florida professional sports teams receiving government money to play the national anthem before every home game.
The move left many scratching their heads because no teams are considering eliminating “The Star-Spangled Banner” from their pre-game routines.
When asked by Sen. Victor Torres, D-Kissimmee, if any teams don’t play the anthem, bill sponsor Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, acknowledged he didn’t know of cases in Florida where “The Star-Spangled Banner” wasn’t played before games and other events.
“This is just to make sure, as a proactive approach, that people continue to play it,” said Torres, who doubles as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.
The proposal mirrors a Texas law, dubbed the Star-Spangled Banner Protection Act, which went into effect in September.
Florida’s measure would prohibit government agencies from entering agreements with professional teams without written verification that the anthem would be played.
The requirement would also apply to NASCAR and IndyCar events held in venues with at least 75,000 permanent seats, as well as professional golf tournaments.
Failure to play the anthem could lead to teams or venues being required to repay government money they received.
In voting against the bill, Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, called the proposal an overreach into private enterprise that appears to have little to do with the anthem.
“We’re pushing ourselves out there as a free state. All about freedom. All about limited government. However, you get to pick and choose when you limit government,” Powell said after the meeting. “In this instance, I think it kind of borders on government overreach. It’s the opposite of what I’ve been hearing. And we just need to be consistent in our messaging, especially if it’s being pushed by one particular political party. Just be consistent.”