For the first time in Major League Baseball history, a player born in the Bahamas has been selected to represent the Miami Marlins for the National League in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles. That player is Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has been named the starting second baseman.
This is important, not only for local franchise history, but for MLB – a sport struggling with exposure in and support from the Black community. It’s especially meaningful in a city that could not have been incorporated without the votes of a significant number of Black Bahamian immigrants, who also played a critical role in the development and settlement of the Magic City.
You do not have to look too far to learn about Miami’s Bahamian influence. Just minutes away from LoanDepot Park lies the neighborhood of Coconut Grove.
The disappearance of so many Black players from the modern game is one of the biggest problems faced by a sport seeking ways to stimulate action on the field and raise its appeal through crossover stars. Chisholm accomplishes both, with support from the Marlins faithful and the MLB fans everywhere who voted for him to take his All-Star perch.
The last time the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the All-Star Game was in 1980 and there were five Black All-star starters: Reggie Jackson, Jim Rice, Dave Parker, Reggie Smith and J.R. Richard.
Marlins manager Don Mattingly was not surprised to see his second baseman named to the All-Star starting lineup.
“I’m excited for Jazz – it tells you about the attention that he gets nationally,” said Mattingly. “It’s a good thing. I think it also tells you the improvements that he made from last year. That first All-Star Game [will be] special for him.”
Chisholm is looking forward to it.
“I’m just excited because I know how hard I worked to get where I’m at right now,” he said. “It’s just exciting to make history and be a part of it. I’m beyond excited. Just thankful for the opportunity to be an All-Star.”
Not only did Chisholm become the first Bahamian-born player to be named an All-Star starter, but he also becomes the sixth player in Marlins franchise history to be voted in by the fans as an All-Star Game starter, joining Hanley Ramírez (2008-2010), Giancarlo Stanton (2014 and 2017), Dee Strange-Gordon (2015), Marcell Ozuna (2017) and Gary Sheffield (1993).
We still have one more week until the mid-summer classic. The Marlins’ next five games will all be played at home: July 13 and 14 against the Pittsburgh Pirates (6:40 p.m. and 12:10 p.m.), July 15, 16 and 17 against the Philadelphia Phillies (6:40 p.m., 4:10 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.).
You can catch Chisholm and his fellow Marlins All-Stars, right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcántara and designated hitter Garrett Cooper, July 19 for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, set for 7 p.m. and televised nationally on Fox.