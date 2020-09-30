The Miami Marlins have defied the odds. Many people said the team wasn’t supposed to make the playoffs this season. It just wasn’t supposed to happen, not after losing 98 games in 2018 and 105 games in 2019. But with the Marlins, you always have to expect the unexpected.
Things were supposed to take a turn for the worse when team management traded away key players like Marcell Ozuna, Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich. Instead, the organization used the last few seasons to build its farm system and develop its young talent.
The franchise was able to overcome a COVID-19 outbreak that landed 18 players on the injured list the first week of the season, and stayed remarkably focused to become one of the top underdog stories in the league this year.
Now the first National League team to reach the playoffs one year after losing 100 or more games – and just the second team in MLB history to reach the postseason the season after losing at least 100 games (the first being the Minnesota Twins in 2017) – the Marlins are back on top.
This will be the team’s third postseason appearance since the franchise began in 1993. Even though it has only made the postseason twice prior to this year, each of its wild-card appearances (1997 and 2003) ended with World Series championships. The truth is, the Marlins could win a third series title before winning a division title.
Once is chance, twice is coincidence, three times is a pattern.
The team clinched its ticket to the postseason at CEO’s Derek Jeter’s old home at Yankee stadium. Jeter spent his entire 20-year Hall of Fame career in New York Yankee pinstripes; he even lost the World Series to the Marlins back in 2003. After the Marlins clinched a ticket to the postseason on Sept. 25 after a 4-3 victory against the Yankees, Jeter went late into the night reaching out and calling scouts and baseball ops on all levels to congratulate and thank them for the Marlins making the postseason.
This accomplishment is also special for Marlins manager Don Mattingly. The former first baseman played his entire 14-year career for the Yankees. Mattingly stated: “Nobody picked this club to be able to do anything this season, but we believed in ourselves; it’s easy to be proud of these guys, the way they have dealt with everything.”
To make up for a shortened season the MLB expanded the postseason field from 10 to 16 teams. It will also take a bubble approach to the postseason to help minimize the risk of another coronavirus outbreak. The top two teams in each division will make the playoffs, plus two wild-card teams from each league. The wild-card round will feature all 16 teams playing in a best-of-three series, to be played at the home park of the higher-seeded team.
After getting approval from the Players Association, MLB announced it would hold the final three rounds of the playoffs – the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series – at neutral site locations. Players will be housed nearby to set up one-location bubbles for each series:
• National League Division Series (NLDS): Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and Minute Maid Park in Houston
• American League Division Series (ALDS): Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles
• National League Championship Series (NLCS): Globe Life Field
• American League Championship Series (ALCS): Petco Park
• World Series: Globe Life Field
Here are key dates for the Marlins 2020 postseason:
• Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
• Oct. 12: NLCS begins
• Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
• Oct. 20: World Series begins
• Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)
The Miami Marlins will enter the postseason as the sixth seed in the National League and will face the third seeded Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card Series round. The Marlins defeated the Cubs back in 2003 on the way to their second World Series title in franchise history. The first game of the three game series will be Wednesday, September. 30 at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.