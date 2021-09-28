The lights will be back on at Traz Powell Stadium – aka “The Mecca” – this Friday, as the Miami Northwestern Bulls (4-1) take on rival the Miami Central Rockets (3-2). Teddy Bridgewater (Miami Northwestern/Denver Broncos), Dalvin Cook (Miami Central/Minnesota Vikings), Amari Cooper (Miami Northwestern/Dallas Cowboys), Lavonte David (Miami Northwestern/Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Devonta Freeman (Miami Central/ Baltimore Ravens) and Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell Jr. (Miami Northwestern/Los Angeles Rams) are a few of the notable NFL players that have played for either of these Miami powerhouse programs. We can even expect some guys in this upcoming game to be playing on Sundays down the road.
These two programs combine for eight state championships in the past 10 years. Miami Central Rockets state championships in the last 10 years include 2020-6A, 2019-6A, 2015-6A, 2014-6A, 2013-6A and 2012-6A. State championships in the last 10 years for the Bulls include 2019-5A, 2018-6A and 2017-6A. Take into consideration that both schools were in the same (6A) class up until 2019.
In his sixth year as head coach of the Bulls, Max Edwards is 6-1 against ninth-year head coach of the Rockets, Roland Smith. The Bulls are 6-4 against the Rockets in their last 10 meetings, which includes playoff games, and the Bulls are on a current three-game win streak against the Rockets.
After opening the season with back-to-back losses against St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), the Rockets head into this week’s matchup on a three-game win streak. Averaging 51.6 points in their last three games, the Rockets look to extend their win streak to four games against the Bulls.
The Bulls head into this week after an impressive 56-0 win against Miami Jackson last week in the Soul Bowl, and look to extend their current win streak to three games after suffering their only loss on the season, to state powerhouse IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).
Miami Northwestern Bulls vs. Miami Central Rockets is happening this Friday October 1st; Kickoff is set for 7:30pm
Other high school games to watch for this week include the Booker T. Washington Tornadoes (2-3) vs. the Miami Killian Cougars (5-0) at Tropical Park on Friday, Oct. 1; kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Tornadoes are looking to bounce back after a 22-3 defeat against the Miami Edison Red Raiders last week. This was the Tornadoes first loss against the Red Raiders since 2000. The Tornadoes opponent this week will be undefeated Miami Killian, which is looking to extend its win streak to six games after an impressive 40-24 victory last week against the Miami Carol City Chiefs (1-3). The Miami Killian Cougars are off to their best start since 2014.