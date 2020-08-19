Major League Baseball tipped its collective cap on Sunday to celebrate the Negro National League’s centennial.
Major league clubs commemorated the founding of the Negro National League by having all players, managers, coaches and umpires wear a Negro Leagues 100th anniversary logo patch on their uniforms during games this past Sunday. The logo was a derivative of the official logo created by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.
The festivities originally scheduled for June 27, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league eventually decided to go through with the celebration even though fans could not be in ballparks to share the moment.
Major league clubs also have planned special 100th anniversary ballpark and digital engagement activities throughout the season, including Negro League tribute games with players wearing throwback uniforms. In Sunday’s game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, the Marlins wore throwback uniforms of the Miami Giants, a semipro team from the 1930s that faced many of the biggest Negro League stars of the day, such as Satchel Paige.
It’s not too late to join in the fun. Take a photo or short video of yourself tipping your cap to the Negro Leagues, send it to photos@tippingyourcap.com, and post your photo or video on social media using the hashtags #TipYourCap2020 and #NegroLeagues100. If you post about what the Negro Leagues mean to you, that’s even better.
The segregation-era circuits that featured Black players have never been counted among the official major leagues, but MLB is reportedly considering righting that wrong. Both the MLB and the MLB Players Association began making amends in February by giving a $1 million joint donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.