Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium – aka “The Mecca” – hosted two prominent games with national championship implications this past week.
The first happened Friday night, when the #4 Miami Central Senior High School Rockets dueled it out with the Booker T. Washington Senior High School Tornadoes. The Rockets were without their defensive player of the year, Reuben Bain, but other members of the defense stepped up when it mattered the most.
The score remained close for three-plus quarters. The Rockets led the Tornadoes 22-19 with 9:42 remaining in the game after a touchdown by Tornadoes running back A.J Smith. The Rockets scored two touchdowns in a three-minute span to walk out with a 36-19 win to improve their current season record to 2-0. Rockets running back Jonathan Harris (Class of 2023) rushed for two scores, while Keyone Jenkins (Class of 2023) threw for three touchdowns.
“We came out sluggish the first half,” said Rockets head coach Jube Joseph. “We have a lot of things to work on. I saw my kids fight through adversity; you need some types of game like that.”
“We didn’t make enough plays,” said Tornadoes head coach Tim “Ice” Harris of the loss. “You have to make big plays against the No. 4 team in the nation.”
Miami Dolphins mascot T.D. was in attendance at the game, along with the team’s cheerleaders, who performed at halftime performance with the Rockets cheer squad.
The battle between #10 Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School Lions (Hollywood, Fla.) and the Miami Northwestern Senior High School Bulls saw the field on Saturday afternoon, after lightning pushed the game back from its original Thursday slot.
The Lions dominated, cruising to a one-sided 42-14 rout. The Bulls answered the Lions’ early touchdown with a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Taron Dickens (Class of 2023) in the first quarter. After a 7-7 first quarter the Lions scored the next 35 points, and the Bulls added a late touchdown with a running clock.
The Bulls lost control of the game after failing to get in the end zone, turning the ball over on downs early in the contest. The Bulls’ offense also took a hit when it lost it starting running back, Jamari Ford (Class of 2023), to a right shoulder injury after the game’s first drive.
“The better team won,” said Bulls head coach Max Edwards. “We came out on the losing end. That’s football. We will have to bounce back next week.”
“We came out and dominated from the first play of the game,” said Lions wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (Class of 2024).
“We got better this week,” said Lions head coach Dameon Jones. “We haven’t peaked yet and I’m not going to say we didn’t make a lot of mistakes, but we got better and beat a very good Northwestern team.”
A grueling new format now forces the top teams in South Florida to play each other as the format changes. We’re starting to see a higher level of competition as regional games start to take shape with district play just around the corner.
“I don’t like [the new playoff format],” Jones said. “It puts everyone in one bubble. We’ll see what happens in the next two years if it changes.”
Other games last week saw the Miami Edison Senior High School Red Raiders defeat the North Miami Senior High School Pioneers 35-24; the St. Thomas Aquinas High School Raiders (Fort Lauderdale) defeat the Cocoa High School Tigers (Cocoa) 42-14; the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers (Miami) improve to 3-0 after defeating the Jesuit High School Tigers (Tampa) 32-15; the Miami Jackson Senior High School Generals defeat the Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School Lightning (Miami) 8-6; and the Miami Norland Senior High School Vikings defeat the Southridge High School Spartans (Miami) 66-28.
Friday, Sept. 16
Miami Central Rockets (2-0) at Carol City Chiefs (Miami) (0-1). The #4 team in the nation – facing a big matchup against Miami Northwestern next month – go against the Chiefs, who are looking for a victory after a loss to Miami Norland. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Chaminade-Madonna Lions (Hollywood) (3-0) vs. American Heritage Patriots (Plantation) (4-0). The Lions take on the #13 Patriots in one of the biggest matchups of the season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Miami Edison Red Raiders (1-1) at Miami Northwestern Bulls (2-1). The Bulls look to bounce back after their loss to Chaminade-Madonna, while Edison looks to build off its victory over North Miami. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Miami Columbus Explorers (3-0) vs. Palmetto Panthers (Miami) (1-2). The Explorers look to keep their winning streak alive. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
South Broward Bulldogs (Hollywood) (1-1) at Hallandale Chargers (0-3). The Bulldogs look to continue their winning ways after a 34-21 victory against the Piper High School Bengals (Sunrise). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Miami Norland Vikings (2-0) at Monsignor Edward Pace Spartans (Miami Gardens) (2-1). The Vikings look to stay undefeated with a matchup this week against the Spartans. Pace looks to build off its recent 35-7 victory against the Lely High School Trojans (Naples). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Booker T. Washington Tornadoes (Miami) (2-1) vs. LaSalle Royal Lions (Miami) (2-0) The Lions look to keep their undefeated streak alive while the Tornadoes hope to bounce back from their loss to Miami Central. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.