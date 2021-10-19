The home country to Queen Elizabeth and iconic landmarks such as the London Eye, Westminster Abbey and Big Ben hosted the Miami Dolphins this past weekend as the team made its way across the pond to London. The Dolphins went to England to face upstate rival the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of the 2021 NFL London games.
This game also saw the return of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, after he suffered a two-rib injury. It was an anticipated matchup, as it was the first time that both quarterbacks (Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars) would face each other since their collegiate days in the 2019 College Football National Championship game. The Dolphins lost the match 23-20 on the closing seconds of regulation on a made field goal attempt by the Jaguars. The Dolphins have now given two winless teams their first wins of the season (the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 and now the Jaguars in Week 6.)
After the game, Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker had a message to the fans as the team fell to 1-5 on the season and a current five-game losing streak.
“The Miami Dolphins – we come in every day, we work hard, we're young and hungry and that will never change,” said Baker. “Is it disappointing that we are 1-5? Yes. It’s still early and this team is hungry. I’m excited for the rest of the year and we need our fans to support us. Don’t count us out yet.”
American football is not the football that is watched in London. What we call soccer the rest of the world calls football. That sport takes precedence as the number one sport in the United Kingdom. But the fact remains that American football is still a growing sport and the game is starting to reach uncharted territory. One thing for certain is that the Dolphins fan base continues to grow worldwide. The Top 10 sports that are played in Europe are: football (soccer), cricket, rugby, tennis, badminton, horse racing, swimming, netball, field hockey and snooker (pool/billiards).
However, more than 64,000 fans from Europe were in attendance to watch the Dolphins and Jaguars game that took place in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Throughout the past two weeks, the National Football League made sure that its fans across the Atlantic were able to see a regular season game on their turf. For the Dolphins and Jaguars, this was not new territory, as both franchises are typically accustomed to making the international trip. This was the first trip for the Dolphins since 2017 (five games in total) and 8th trip for the Jaguars since the league started to send teams to the London Games back in 2007.
The game started early in the U.S. with a 9:30 a.m. EST kickoff, but it was 2:30 p.m. London time. On a typical Sunday, football games tend to start in the U.S. at 1 p.m., 4:25 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for Sunday night football. If you consider the time difference in London, those start times are 6 p.m., 9:25 p.m. and 1 a.m., so fans in London willing to stay up into the wee hours in the morning to watch a game are very passionate about American football.
Jonathan Rollins, who visits London from Sweden, was one fan who was thrilled the Dolphins were playing in the U.K.
“I wanted to check out the Dolphins game today and I’m a big Dolphins fan. Now, since I live in Sweden, I don’t get to go to many games. I’m originally from Miami and It’s great to see all these people with the Dolphins jerseys. It’s cool with so many people loving the NFL here in Europe and to have my hometown team here it means a lot.”
Prior to the game, Rollins had some expectations.
“We’re going to beat the worst team in the NFL (Jaguars) and if we don’t, I’m going to be a sad brother.”
The Dolphins U.K. fan base is one of the largest globally, and members hosted a meet-and-greet at London Hard Rock Café London.
“It’s great to see all the fans here in their Marino jerseys and Tua jerseys. Fans came from Germany, Spain and even Ireland to London just to see the Dolphins play. We have an international brand and have done a lot to be fan friendly,” said Jason Jenkins, Miami Dolphins senior vice president of community relations.
The Dolphins look to end their five-game losing streak against the Atlanta Falcons Oct. 24. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.