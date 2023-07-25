There’s optimism in the air at the Miami Dolphins training camp, following last season’s trip to the playoffs.
The team will hold 10 practices open to fans at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla., beginning July 30, 2023. Attendance is free, but guests must show a mobile ticket for entry. The 2023 Training Camp tickets are sold out, but at press time a limited number remained available for stadium practice Aug. 5.
Offense & defense development
Coaches use training camp to install offensive and defensive schemes, assess player strengths and develop the overall team strategy. It’s an essential time for new players to learn the playbook and adjust to the team's systems.
Last year Tyreek Hill had the best season of his career – and one of the best in the league – despite admitting he didn't really have a grasp of the new playbook after going from Andy Reid’s Chiefs offense to head coach Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins offense.
But Hill has been radiating plenty of confidence lately in his quest to reach the previously unattainable 2,000 receiving yards milestone.
“For me going into year two, it’s all about learning the playbook more, understanding where Tua (Tagovailoa) wants me to be on the field and how just everything operates,” said Hill. “This year everything has slowed down. Last year, I was just out there balling. I was just out there using all athleticism.”
Defensively the team will have to adjust to a new scheme by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. That may be challenging, but by the time the season starts the defensive unit should have the playbook down to a science.
Health & roster battles
Veterans and rookies alike aim to secure their positions during training camp, leading to intense competition and battles for starting roles and backup positions.
One player to keep an eye on is linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr., who impressed during Rookie Minicamp and looks to continue that momentum while trying to make the final 53-man roster.
Training camp can be physically demanding, and injuries can occur. It will be important for the team’s medical staff to keep players healthy and manage any injuries.
And with record-breaking temperatures to contend with, the “I Wish It Were Hotter” shirts worn by Dolphins players throughout last year can probably be retired. The team has often turned hot weather into a home-field advantage, but this summer’s heat has been incomparable.
Training in heat brings new challenges and risks like heatstroke and dehydration. It’s crucial that players and coaches understand these challenges if they’re looking to avoid illness and play at the top of their game.
Preseason evaluation
Preseason games will provide coaches with additional opportunities to assess players in live-game situations, which contribute to roster decisions.
The 2023 preseason will work out a bit differently than past years. Team roster cuts used to go from 90 to 85, 85 to 80, and then 80 to a final 53 after the last preseason game.
However, the league voted to keep rosters at 90 players through the final preseason game, with a single cut to 53 Aug. 29.
Team chemistry
Building team chemistry and camaraderie is essential for success during the regular season. Training camp provides an opportunity for players to bond and develop a cohesive unit. Going into year two under McDaniel, the team will look to build off the buzz and momentum from last season.
One person who has started to grow into his own as a leader has been quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in passer rating and yards per pass last season. He’s now the elder in the quarterback room.
“The cool thing about having James (Blackman) in our room is I’m finally not the youngest in our room,” said Tagovailoa. “That blows my mind that I’m going into my fourth year, and it took me four years to not be the youngest.”