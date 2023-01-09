The Miami Dolphins’ win against the New York Jets Sunday, Jan.8 at the Hard Rock Stadium, launched them into the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
The Dolphins (9-8) broke a five-game losing streak and captured the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Dolphins’ Jason Sanders kicked a go-ahead 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, earning Miami an 11-6 victory. His kick came after the Dolphins were helped by a 15-yard horse-collar tackle penalty on Quincy Williams, sealing Miami’s third straight winning season.
The Jets (7-10) ended the season with six straight losses. New York failed to score a touchdown in its final three games. On the Jets’ last-ditch effort with time running out, they lateraled the ball a few times before Elijah Moore fumbled, the ball was recovered by Garrett Wilson, and he was ruled to be tackled in the end zone for a safety.
The Dolphins' offense was limited with veteran left tackle Terron Armstead inactive and rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback in their most crucial game of the season. But with no turnovers and 152 yards passing, Thompson did just enough to get the first win of his career.
“Hasn’t always been perfect, but I believe everything that I went through set me up and prepared me for this moment,” Thompson said. “I had so much confidence coming into this game because looking back at this year, it was like, ‘What have I not experienced?’ I’m ready for this.”
The Dolphins will travel to face the No. 2 seed and AFC East champion Buffalo Bills during the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend, which runs Jan. 14-16.