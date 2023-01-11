After the Miami Dolphins snapped their five-game losing skid to close out the regular season in defeating the New York Jets 11-6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, the team can look forward to making the most of their hard-won playoff spot.
“I’m very, very happy with the entire locker room, the entire building, and I feel they wanted no part of this season to be over, and it’s not,” said Dolphins first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. “Now they get another opportunity to play together, which they really hold dear to their heart.”
McDaniel is now the sixth head coach in Dolphins history to have a winning season in his first year, and the fifth head coach in team history to reach the playoffs in his first season.
Other coaches who reached the playoffs in their first seasons for the Dolphins are Don Shula (1970), Dave Wannstedt (2000), Tony Sparano (2008) and Adam Gase (2016).
Now, for the first time since 2016, it’s on to the playoffs – where the Buffalo Bills, a familiar divisional foe, awaits. The matchup comes on the heels of Bills player Damar Hamlin’s shocking injury on the field during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month.
Since the injury, Hamlin has shown continued progress with his recovery after his cardiac arrest and on-field collapse and is expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days.
This will be the third time that the Dolphins will face the Bills this season, as each home team has won in the previous two matchups. The Dolphins defeated the Bills at home in Week 3 and the Bills defeated the Dolphins at home in Week 15.
This will also be the third time that the team will face James Cook III, the former Miami Central Senior High School running back who recently took over the lead running back role late in the season for the Bills.
If the Dolphins wish to make it to Arizona for Super Bowl 57 they’ll need to win all of their remaining matchups on the road in this single-elimination playoff tournament format.
As the seventh seed, the Dolphins must defeat the Bills and will have to head to Kansas City the following week to face the Chiefs in the divisional round, and possibly the Bengals – the defending American Football Conference (AFC) champions in the conference championship round – all on the road in order to get to the Super Bowl.
As Sunday starts the postseason, the mentality shifts to a win-now mode. The Dolphins this year have been the streakiest team in the NFL. They started the season with three wins in a row, followed by three losses in a row, followed by five wins in a row, which was immediately followed by five losses in a row.
No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs until the 2022 Dolphins did.
There is no certainty as to who will be named the starter in the wild card round, but the team will be ready for the opportunity to play postseason football.
Wild Card Weekend schedule
The NFL Super Wild Card Weekend will take place January 14-16 across four different television networks.
The only two teams that have a bye week are the #1 Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) in the AFC and the #1 Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) in the National Football Conference (NFC).
NFC: #7 Seattle Seahawks (9-8) at #2 San Francisco 49ers (13-4). Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 14, and will be televised on FOX.
AFC: #5 Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) at # 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8). Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 14, and will be televised on NBC.
AFC: #7 Miami Dolphins (9-8) at #2 Buffalo Bills (13-3). Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 15, and will be televised on CBS.
NFC: #6 New York Giants (9-7-1) at #3 Minnesota Vikings (13-4). Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 15, and will be televised on FOX.
AFC: #6 Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at #3 Cincinnati Bengals (12-4). Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 15, and will be televised on NBC.
NFC: #5 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at #4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9). Kickoff is for 8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, January 16, and will be televised on ESPN/ABC.