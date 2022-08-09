The Miami Dolphins are gearing up and getting ready for their first 2022 preseason matchup. The team emphasized that it wants to optimize its practice time by going at optimal speed to be ready for anything that happens on the field.
The Dolphins will hold two joint practice sessions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Aug. 10 and 11 before their actual game in Tampa.
Tom Brady ended his brief retirement early and will be returning to the Bucs and his 23rd season. He will practice but will not play during any of the preseason games.
When asked how he decides to approach the joint practice sessions, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel stated “I put a lot of pressure on the position coaches, the coordinators, the training staff, that I do not want just a flat line of this is what we do. I don’t think that’s fair to the individual. Every person’s body is different. We have to monitor the load, and what we don’t want to do is have a situation where we don’t have a player because of our lack of detail to that individual. I very much cater to it and it’s very case by case.”
This will be the first preseason game as head coaches for their respective teams for both McDaniel and the Bucs’ Todd Bowles. Bowles joins McDaniel, Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Lovie Smith (Chicago Bears) as the only Black head coaches currently in the NFL. Bowles started his coaching career at the HBCU level, first as a defensive coordinator for Morehouse and Grambling State before joining the ranks of the NFL.
The South Florida connection is tremendous for the Bucs, with many team coaches and players having ties to the Magic City, such as Thaddeus Lewis (former Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School quarterback), current assistant wide receivers coach Lavonte David (former Miami Northwestern Senior High School linebacker), Carlton Davis III (former Miami Norland Senior High School cornerback), Dee Delaney (former University of Miami cornerback), Jose Borregales (former Miami Booker T. Washington Senior High School and UM kicker) and Giovanni Bernard (former St. Thomas Aquinas running back in Fort Lauderdale).
What will be monitored closely on Saturday is the live game reps that will be distributed during the game, preserving the starters, and making sure that there is enough evaluation done on the players before the mandatory roster cuts from 90 to 85 by the Aug. 16, 4 p.m. deadline. One thing is for sure: the Dolphins players are ready to practice against someone else.
“Yeah, man. I’m really sick of going against ‘X’ (Xavien Howard), man. He’s been locking me up in practice,” said Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. “I’m really eager to go against somebody else. Somebody that I’ve played twice. I really can’t wait to get to Tampa and I know the guys are very eager to get down there as well to play. Everybody is excited.”
The preseason Week 1 matchup at Raymond James Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised locally on CBS 4.