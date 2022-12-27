History always tends to have a way of repeating itself. The Miami Dolphins (8-7) just extended their current losing streak to four games after collapsing to the Green Bay Packers 26-20 on Christmas Day.
Yet the team demonstrated self-awareness on Dec. 25, as evidenced by some positive things they’ve learned about themselves that they stuck true to in correcting during the game.
The Dolphins started out playing an essentially perfect half, leading 20-10 at halftime.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed nine of 12 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown (an 84-yard catch and run by receiver Jaylen Waddle) in the first half and ended the game with 310 passing yards and three interceptions.
But in the fourth quarter, the seemingly victorious veneer began to crack as Tagovailoa threw three unlikely interceptions with the third interception coming in the final two minutes of the game.
Receivers Tyreek Hill and Waddle combined for nine receptions for 246 yards and one touchdown. Hill also set his team’s single-season record for receptions with 113 and counting.
It’s unclear what happened between the first and second half which caused the team to regress, and Tagovailoa was ultimately placed into the concussion protocol Monday afternoon after potentially suffering a concussion in the second half of the game.
This means local native Teddy Bridgewater will get the starting quarterback spot for the Dolphins on New Year’s Day against the New England Patriots if Tagovailoa isn’t cleared for play in time.
This will be the second time that Bridgewater will be starting for the Dolphins; his first start came against the New York Jets earlier this season but was short-lived when he was pulled after one play for an injury.
“We definitely have seen our share of adversity, I think everybody has, but this is a tremendous opportunity to try to topple that because that’s the nature of this game and that’s the nature of life, really,” said Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
The Dolphins end the year with everything in front of them as they look forward to 2023 by getting things back on track.
“I’m focused on one thing and one thing only, and that’s coming to practice … and getting ready to get prepared to play New England on Sunday,” said running back Jeff Wilson Jr.
The margin for error now is essentially a façade, with the final two games being against divisional opponents: the Patriots and the Jets. These final two games will be the deciding factor on whether or not the Dolphins will be talking playoffs or watching them on the couch. As it stands right now, control of the team’s destiny lies squarely in its hands.
Will this be déjà vu? Many fans have grown accustomed to a December in which the team needs but a single victory to clinch a playoff spot.
“We know what’s at stake and we know what we want to do,” said Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt. “We know we’ve got the team to do it. We get a chance to play two more games against divisional opponents and we’re going to try to do what we got to do to make this thing right and go to where we’re trying to go.”
A key takeaway is that the team has identified what worked well after its first three-game losing streak compared to this current one.
Making the postseason could play out via several scenarios and the only thing that is constant is that the team will need to win in each of those. One thing that’s certain: Pressure can burst pipes, but it can also make diamonds.