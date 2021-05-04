Live and socially distanced, the Miami Dolphins draft party at Hard Rock Stadium was a big success for anxious fans waiting to see if the Fins would improve their roster from last season.
The Dolphins selected wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the University of Alabama with its sixth overall pick. Waddle was the 2018 SEC Freshman of the Year after having 45 catches for 848 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in Tua Tagovailoa's breakout campaign with Alabama. The Dolphins made the decision to reunite Waddle with quarterback Tagovailoa after the success the two had in 2019 for the University of Alabama football team.
When asked about drafting Waddle, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier stated: “We’re tremendously excited, and this was a player we’ve been looking at for a couple years. So, for what we want to do for our team and our roster, we’re very happy to have Jaylen and no regrets and [I] say that with all honesty to you.”
With the 18th overall pick, the Dolphins selected defensive end Jaelan Phillips from the University of Miami. Having previously played football on Saturdays at Hard Rock Stadium, the transition to playing on Sundays should be easy for Phillips, exchanging his green and orange jersey for an aqua and orange one.
The 2021 draft class for the Miami Dolphins:
Round 1: No. 6 – Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, University of Alabama
Round 1: No. 18 – Jaelan Phillips, defensive end, University of Miami
Round 2: No. 36 – Jevon Holland, safety, University of Oregon
Round 2: No. 42 – Liam Eichenberg, offensive tackle, University of Notre Dame
Round 3: No. 81 – Hunter Long, tight end, Boston College
Round 7: No. 231 – Larnel Coleman, offensive tackle, University of Massachusetts
Round 7: No. 244 – Gerrid Doaks, running back, University of Cincinnati
South Florida was well represented, with drafted players from UM and former local high school alumni. Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell Jr. and Rachad Wildgoose, graduates of Miami Northwestern Senior High School, were drafted this year.
Atwell, a wide receiver from the University of Louisville, was the Los Angeles Rams first selection in the second round as the 57th overall pick. From his days as quarterback for Liberty City Optimist to becoming a four-year starting quarterback at Miami Northwestern High School and leading the Bulls to the Class 6A title, Atwell was always criticized for his small size. He made the transition to receiver while in college and excelled.
In his three seasons at Louisville, Atwell caught 140 passes for 2,307 yards and 20 touchdowns. Atwell, who weighed 155 pounds at his pro day last month, is the lightest player drafted into the NFL since at least 2006. Rams head coach Sean McVay said, “I see a player who plays a lot bigger than that. I've been around some of these guys that don't measure as big, but they play big.”
Atwell, who is not new to criticism of his stature, stated: “I just come with a chip on my shoulder at all times, no matter was the situation is, I'm a go-getter.”
Wildgoose, a defensive back from the University of Wisconsin, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round as the 213th overall pick. The Bills needed some help at the cornerback position and Wildgoose could compete for the starting nickelback position from the jump. After displaying an impressive 40-yard dash time in his pro day it made sense for the Bills to make the selection.
Some notable HBCU players to have been selected in NFL drafts past include Walter Payton from Jackson State, Jerry Rice from Mississippi Valley State, Shannon Sharpe from Savannah State, John Stallworth from Alabama A&M, Michael Strahan from Texas Southern University and Steve McNair from Alcorn State University.
There were 259 picks in the NFL draft this year and not one player was selected from an HBCU. Those schools opted out of the fall season, limiting players from exposure to professional scouts, which may explain why none were drafted. This makes the ninth time since the 2000 NFL draft that no players were selected from an HBCU. Nonetheless, with HBCUs expected to receive more national coverage next season, it should only improve the opportunity for those players to get drafted in the years to come.