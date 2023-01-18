Going into a wild-card matchup for a shot at the Super Bowl, no one realistically gave the Miami Dolphins – the 14-point underdogs in the game – a fighting chance against the Buffalo Bills. But Miami’s hometown team came close to pulling off an unthinkable upset, falling just short of victory in the final minutes of regulation play.
After trailing 17-0 in the first quarter the Dolphins clawed their way back in the game and headed into halftime 20-17. The team continued to fight in the second half, taking the lead in the third quarter to go up 24-20. However, early mistakes in the game were too costly to overcome and the final score of 34-31 saw Miami defeated.
Playing without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater, the Dolphins put their playoff destiny in the hands of rookie quarterback Skyler Thompson, who completed 18 out of 45 passes for 220 yards and threw two touchdowns to go along with two interceptions.
“We’re all hurt right now,” said Thompson after the game. “Nobody in that locker room wanted to lose, and we have a lot of competitive people with a lot of fire in them that wanted to win.”
“I just think we’re doing some things the right way, moving in the right direction and there’s a lot to look forward to as an organization and as a team,” said Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. “If everyone handles their business this offseason, I’m excited to see what we can do next year and the years to come.”
Offseason business will essentially need to be conducted as the team plans to bring back some vital role players that are currently under contract until the 2023 season. The Dolphins will also need to add some exceptional talent in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft taking place April 27-29. Their first pick will not be until the second round.
“We must be ready for every scenario,” said general manager Chris Grier. “It doesn't matter how many picks we have. We are out at all-star games in all divisions and HBCU games as well.”
This year’s draft will not be as easy as those of years past.
The Dolphins will be without a first-round draft selection because the league determined the franchise conducted impermissible communications on two different occasions with quarterback Tom Brady, despite Brady being under contract with the New England Patriots and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But with the draft a few months away and their season over, the team now has time to reflect and regroup.
“I’m heartbroken for the guys because they didn’t want their season to end and did everything they could, but it’s part of the sometimes hard learning lessons that are appropriate when you have high expectations, high dreams, high goals,” said head coach Mike McDaniel.
Hometown players stand out
It’s no secret that South Florida is home to the best talent in the National Football League, something made clear in a flurry of wild-card matchups.
The Miami Dolphins played against high school hometown legend James Cook III. The former Miami Central running back stood out in the Dolphins-Bills matchup as he ended the game with 12 carries for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown. That touchdown was key to the Bills’ victory.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, a former Miramar Patriots quarterback, had a resurgent season this year. The 10-year veteran led the Seahawks to the postseason and earned a Pro Bowl selection. In the wild-card game against the San Francisco 49ers, Smith completed 25 out of 35 passes for 253 yards and two passing touchdowns and one interception. However, the Seahawks lost to the 49ers 41-23.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Asante Samuel Jr., a former St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders star, had an impressive game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, albeit in a losing effort. Samuel had three interceptions in the first half of the game but lost to the Jaguars 31-30 in the wild-card round. Samuel made history by becoming the first player in NFL history to record three interceptions in the first half of a playoff game.
NFL divisional playoff round
The NFL divisional playoff round will take place Jan. 21-22 across three different television networks.
AFC: #4 Jacksonville Jaguars at #1 Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Jan. 21, and will be televised on NBC.
NFC: #6 New York Giants New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, Jan. 21, and will be televised on Fox.
AFC: #3 Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 22, and will be televised on CBS.
NFC: #5 Dallas Cowboys at #2 San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 22, and will be televised on Fox.
The AFC and NFC Championship Games, presented by Intuit TurboTax, will take place Sunday, Jan. 29, and will feature the winners of the divisional playoff round.
The NFC Championship Game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 29, and will be televised on Fox.
The AFC Championship Game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 29, and will be televised on CBS.