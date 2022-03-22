Teddy Bridgewater Jr. is back in Miami. The one-time Optimist football player for the Bunche Park Cowboys and starting quarterback at Miami Northwestern Senior High School has joined the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal that could pay him up to $10 million, with an opportunity to back up third-year Tua Tagovailoa. Bridgewater is the latest free agent signed by the Dolphins.
After playing football for the University of Louisville, Bridgewater was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round and won NFL Rookie of the Year. The following season, he made the Pro Bowl. But the following preseason, he suffered a severe injury to his left leg which knocked him out for all but one offensive series of the next two seasons.
After the Vikings declined his fifth-year option, Bridgewater signed with the New York Jets, although he was promptly traded to the New Orleans Saints. With the Saints, he served as backup to Drew Brees and won all five games as a replacement when Brees was injured in 2019. He signed with the Carolina Panthers the following season and was traded to the Broncos in 2021.
Now he’s found his way back to his hometown and he remembers well what it was like growing up here.
“You remember the Friday nights at Traz Powell Stadium, competing against the Miami Centrals, the Carol Citys and the Booker Ts, you realize how passionate everyone is about sports down here in Miami … From the days when the Marlins played baseball at the stadium (formerly Pro Player Stadium), I thought I would be a baseball player for the Marlins or a football player for the Miami Dolphins at some point. It’s so much motivation for so many kids playing sports here in South Florida today,” Bridgewater said. “It was always like one day, maybe one day, and that day finally came. I take it one day at a time and I look forward to being the best football player that I can be – and being the best man that I can be – and continue to do great things in the community.”
Back in high school, Bridgewater was just a sophomore when he stepped in as quarterback for Miami Northwestern, coming close to winning the state title but coming up short on a few occasions. Bridgewater even briefly committed to the University of Miami but changed his mind to play for coach Charlie Strong at University of Louisville, who is now on staff at UM.
“No dream is too big. I’m happy that I’m back home … I get to sleep in my own bed every night,” said Bridgewater. “My son is here. My family is here. There wasn’t too much to decide on. The more the kids see you in the flesh the more it means to them. I played street football on the same streets, played on the same Optimist teams, went to the same middle schools and high school.”
The nine-year NFL veteran has passed for 14,437 yards and 71 touchdowns completing 66% of his passes, guaranteeing that we’ll see a sea of #5 Bridgewater jerseys in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium and around the city once the season starts.