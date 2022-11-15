The Miami Dolphins have bookmarked a new recipe for success.
Having established their second win streak of the season of three or more games, the team now has seven total wins on the season after defeating the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday.
With the victory – which came as they headed into their bye week with high hopes – the Dolphins now sit alone at the top of the AFC East division and control their destiny for a playoff berth as the season continues.
Sunday’s game against the Browns saw Miami’s team play complementary football in all phases of the game.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – arguably playing at an MVP level this season – completed 25 out of 32 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns, with no sacks against him to be seen. In the last three games, he’s thrown nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.
And the fans have taken notice, at one point in the game chanting “M-V-P.”
“There’s no doubt I heard that,” said Tagovailoa. “I could hear that when it was a TV timeout when we were walking back into the tunnel. You know, it’s flattering. But what we came to do and what we came to accomplish is not accomplished yet. So, [getting MVP] would be cool, but we have bigger goals and aspirations on what we want to do as a team.”
Those aspirations include delivering the city the Super Bowl win it’s been patiently awaiting.
“I just want to win games and help this team win any way I can,” said Tyreek Hill.
The Dolphins’ all-pro wide receiver is on his way to cementing his legacy as an NFL Hall of Famer in his first season as a member of the team. Hill is still on pace to surpass the 2,000 receiving yard mark after already surpassing the 1,000 receiving yard mark in just nine weeks.
Defensively, the Dolphins have done what no other team has done this season: They forced a fumble by Browns running back Nick Chubb, his first since Nov. 7, 2021.
Miami’s had the next-man-up mentality all year with All-Pro specialist Justin Bethel, who has done a tremendous job this year as a defensive specialist with key contributions to the defensive unit. The defense has been riddled with injuries all year thus far yet despite that, the team sits atop the division.
“I always try to play at the highest level when my number is called. That’s what I’m here to do,” said Bethel.
The Dolphins traded for linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. right before the trade deadline. These two additions to the roster came at a key time and proved to pay dividends instantly as both players have made critical contributions to the team.
Dolphin’s head coach Mike McDaniel knows his team’s best work lies ahead, from now through December.
“I want to see continued growth in ways that aren’t maybe as obvious as just the straight-up box score, but we are learning how to step up in big moments,” he said. “The more you do that, the more you have a chance to have that game where everyone is high-fiving at the end and acknowledging that their best game was played.”
The grueling task ahead: Claiming 11 wins to secure a playoff berth.
Three out of the next four games for the Dolphins will be on the road, another litmus test for the team to see if they’re ready for the task at hand.
Now on the bye week, it will be important for them to recover as they prepare for the second half of the season.
“I’m going to show these guys how to rest,” said McDaniel, promising to lead by example.
Up next for the Dolphins: facing the Houston Texans Nov. 27, the San Francisco 49ers Dec. 4, the Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 11 and the Buffalo Bills Dec. 18.