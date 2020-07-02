On Saturday, June 20, dozens of graduating seniors from a number of schools across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties came together for the South Florida Grad Parade and Drive-In Commencement. The ongoing impact of COVID-19 limited the ability of schools to host traditional graduation ceremonies, therefore, Mayor Oliver Gilbert and other elected-officials joined forces to host this event.
The graduation parade started at two staging areas in Miami Gardens and Miramar respectively and culminated with the commencement ceremony on the football field at Hard Rock Stadium, where the coveted Super Bowl LIV took place earlier this year.
The event was sponsored by Representative Shevrin Jones, City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert and City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins. In addition to the words of encouragement from the elected-officials, Miami Dolphins Center Ted Karras delivered the keynote address to the Class of 2020.
During his remarks to the students, Mayor Oliver Gilbert said, “In some ways, you are the message. The message that we can be innovative, we can unleash our imaginations on situations and change how we celebrate graduations and we can also change the entire world if we just believe and imagine it differently.”
He went on to say, “This is the beginning of something, not the ending of something.”