Last year’s NBA All-Star team reflected a jarring snub: Despite being the number one-seeded franchise at the time and with head coach Erik Spoelstra and staff serving to lead the team, not a single Miami Heat player was selected for play.
This year, the Heat hope things will be different. It will be an uphill battle for its players to garner the number of votes needed to be selected for the All-Star team, since Miami has a limited number of nationally televised games this season to showcase its roster’s talent.
“For me, my game speaks for itself. I feel that the All-Star selection process is political, that’s the only thing I dislike about it,” said Bam Adebayo.
Hitting the court for an All-Star game is a brass ring many NBA players strive for, as it represents recognition as one of the top talents in the league.
“It puts you in the position that you want to continue to go back to the All-Star game,” added Adebayo.
Udonis Haslem is currently in his 20th season with the Heat. However, his only All-Star weekend experience came during his rookie season and second year, when he participated in the 2003 and 2004 rookie challenge vs. sophomore challenge.
Since then, he’s seen his countless times take part in the mid-season game countless times.
“It would be an amazing experience to add to the résumé,” said Haslem. “(But) I don’t focus on individual accolades at this point because everything is about the team. We are trending in the right direction and it’s a long season. No one is happy where we are right now and the teams that stay connected are the teams that put it together in the end.”
The 2023 NBA All-Star game weekend will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. The actual All-Star game will be played Sunday, Feb. 19.
Fans will have five days where their vote will count three times on special “3-for-1 Days,” taking place Sunday, Jan. 1; Friday, Jan. 6; Friday, Jan. 13; Monday, Jan. 16 and Friday, Jan. 20, from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. eastern time. To vote visit NBA.com.
NBA HBCU Classic
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) continues to shock the college basketball world with multiple victories against Power 5 conference schools to begin the season. This year, the Grambling State University and Southern University men’s basketball programs have been selected to play in the NBA HBCU Classic 2023.
League legends Bob Love (Southern alum) and Willis Reed (Grambling State alum) have been named honorary captains and will represent their alma maters leading up to the game.
“My pathway from Southern to the NBA has opened countless doors for me,” said Love. “I am proud to support the NBA in using the game of basketball to celebrate the rich history of HBCUs and drive opportunity for the next generation of leaders both on and off the court.”
“I credit my career in part to my time at Grambling State,” said Reed. “The HBCU Classic will provide what is to most a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play on the NBA stage, and serve as a platform for those interested in the business side of the game to gain industry insight and make lasting connections.”
The matchup will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m.
Dwyane Wade eligible for Hall of Fame
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees, former Heat player Dwyane Wade among them.
The Heat currently have six former players in the Hall of Fame. Wade is presumed to be the seventh member as a first-ballot selection.
“He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer for sure,” exclaimed Adebayo.
Haslem has played with five current Hall of Famers and attended many of their induction ceremonies.
“I'm thankful to be around some of the greatest players to ever pick up the game of basketball,” he said. “There's no doubt that I'm able to be the leader that I am today because of the experience, the knowledge and the opportunity that I've had to be around those great players.
“I've taken a little piece from all those guys, a little bit from Shaq (O’Neal), Alonzo (Mourning), Dwyane (Wade), Bron (LeBron James), Ray Allen, Gary Payton and Chris Bosh. I’m blessed to play with some of the greatest players that graced the basketball court, so it'd be a crime not to learn something from these guys and pass it to the next generation.”
Joining Wade as a first-time nominee are Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team.
Finalists will be announced Friday, Feb. 17, during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.