This year’s NBA All-Star week is approaching, and it will be different than in years past. The defending Eastern Conference Champions Miami Heat will have zero NBA All-Stars representing the team at the 70th annual NBA All-Star game this year. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, the two players that made the All-Star team last year, have been left off the roster. This is the first time in franchise history that the Heat will not have an All-Star player following an NBA finals appearance.
Adebayo, who has taken a step forward after his first All-Star appearance last year, has made tremendous improvements adjusting well to the center position and assuming the challenge as the team’s lead defender. And as it stands today, the Miami Heat are in the mix of things in the NBA playoff race as the first half of the season ends.
Butler proved himself to be worthy in the NBA finals last year with a memorable performance against the Los Angeles Lakers, coming just a few games short of winning an NBA championship. He is now back to good health again after missing some games due to COVID-19, and is starting to get things back on track.
Now with a majority of the Miami Heat getting their groove going with a different player stepping up each night, things are starting to head in a positive direction. It seems the Heat may look to use having no All-Stars as motivation for the second half of the season. After defeating the Utah Jazz, which hold the best record in the NBA – and the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in a prime-time matchup this year – the Heat are starting to put other teams on their radar again.
Normally the events during All-Star week are spaced out, with the All-Star Celebrity Game, Rising Stars Challenge, Three-Point Contest, Skills Challenge and Slam Dunk Challenge on the days leading up to the main event, but this year the schedule has been altered. Events and the game will be held on one night in Atlanta and aired March 7 on TNT.
Throughout All-Star Sunday the league will pay tribute to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including an original rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by the Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society Choir and performances by the Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band and Florida A&M University Marching 100 from their respective campuses. The NBA also announced that it has committed – along with the National Basketball Players Association – more than $2.5 million in funds and resources toward HBCUs, and support and awareness around equity and access to COVID-19 care, relief and vaccines.
Coverage for the NBA All-Star Game will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the Taco Bell-sponsored Skills Challenge and the Mountain Dew-sponsored Three-Point Contest starting at 6:30 p.m. The All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m. and the AT&T-sponsored Slam Dunk Challenge will take place at halftime.
The All-Star Game rosters will be determined through the NBA All-Star Draft, where team captains Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will select from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. TNT will air the NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday, March 4 at 8 p.m.
Former Miami Heat All-Star and NBA champion James will be making his 17th consecutive appearance. In addition to James, the Western Conference starter pool includes the Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) and Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers). The Western Conference reserve pool includes Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Utah Jazz duo Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans). Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will replace Anthony Davis, who is injured.
In addition to Durant, the Eastern Conference starter pool includes Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets). Those selected from the Eastern Conference reserve pool include Boston Celtics duo Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Nikola Vučević (Orlando Magic) and James Harden (Brooklyn Nets). Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis will replace injured forward Durant; Tatum will be starting in place of Durant.