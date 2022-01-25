The Miami Heat recently defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 113-107 at the FTX Arena. It was the first time since Dec. 13, 2019, that LeBron James played against his former team in Miami. In that game, James acquired a triple double. This time, it was Jimmy Butler’s turn to get it. Butler lead the Heat by obtaining his 10th regular season triple double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. With that, he broke a tie with James to take the all-time franchise lead with 10 triple doubles in a season.
When asked about Butler’s competitiveness on the court, James stated: “Anytime you’re playing this game throughout your career, there’s certain guys that stick out that you know when you step on the floor, it’s going to be maximum effort every possession and that’s from both sides … Every time we’ve matched up, no matter what uniform [Butler’s] had on, I’ve had on, we’ve always battled it out. I have nothing but for respect for a guy that brings it every single night, brings his hard hat, punches his clock, leaves it all out on the floor.”
With Sunday’s win, the Heat took over first place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17 record – netting their 30th win of the season before the All-Star break. This win puts the Heat on great pace to end the season with one of the top three seeds and their first 50+ win season since the Big Three era of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
During this latest stretch for the Heat, what is most impressive is that the team is winning games with its second unit. After being ravished by injuries to the starting unit, the Heat’s second unit stepped up when it mattered the most.
Heading into the season, one of the biggest concerns surrounding the team was its lack of bench depth. Many critics were concerned that if the Heat were to face any significant injuries to Butler, Bam Adebayo or Kyle Lowry, their lack of bench production outside of Tyler Herro would be exposed. Unfortunately for Miami, the need for depth off the bench became essential very quickly due to injuries and the COVID protocol. Fortunately, though, the team has much more depth than it realized.
The emergence of the second unit has propelled the Heat to where they are today. The production that they have gotten off the bench from players such as Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Omer Yurtseven, Kyle Guy and Caleb Martin is something that even the franchise could not have seen coming.
By the time the NBA All-Star break rolls around (Feb. 18-20), Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra may still have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and he may be the head coach of the East without one player on the All-star team. Heat All-star hopefuls Adebayo and Butler still have time to make the All-Star roster as the starters will be announced Jan. 27; reserves will be announced Feb. 3.
The next three games are at home in the FTX Arena for the Miami Heat: New York Knicks, Jan. 26; Los Angeles Clippers, Jan. 28; Toronto Raptors, Jan. 29.
This is the team’s longest home game stretch before the All-Star break, with seven of the next nine games on the road beginning Jan. 31, when the team travels north to face the Boston Celtics.