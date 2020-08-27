The 2020 NBA playoff journey for the Miami Heat will be different from all playoff quests in the past. No games will be played at the American Airlines Arena on Biscayne Boulevard this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All games will be played in the “Bubble” at the Walt Disney World ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.As the fifth-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, the Heat will have to show the world that it can yet again make a deep playoff run. There won’t be a “White Hot Heat” playoff campaign this year where the Heat had previously won three championships (2006, 2012-13) with that theme. So, no, there won’t be fans dressed in all white, but they will be wearing black as the Heat decided to go with “United in Black” for the 2020 playoff campaign. Eric Woolworth, president of The HEAT Group’s business operations stated:
“We are incredibly excited to be back in the playoff mix and we can’t wait to share this experience with our fans. But in the wake of this summer of unrest amid vivid examples of social injustice and racial inequality, we recognized an opportunity to use the platform of the NBA Playoffs to continue, and extend, the conversation.”
Woolworth went on to add, “When our team hits the bright lights and the big stage that is the NBA playoffs, it’ll play with two purposes: the main thing and the right thing.”With this new format, many teams may find it difficult to embrace the energy from the crowd in those defining moments and actually having a home court advantage. Yes, having virtual fans can help, but the in-person experience is like none other.For the Heat, Heat culture is always displayed whether the team is playing at the Triple A, on the road or, in this case, in the “Bubble.” Many may ask, what is Heat culture? The Merriam-Webster Dictionary definition of the word culture is “the set of shared attitudes, values, goals, and practices that characterizes an institution or organization.”It has been Heat culture that develops its players into championship-caliber athletes. For several years and during the championship years, the Heat has brought in talent, whether in free-agency (the Big Three Era with LeBron James and Chris Bosh; 2012-13) or via trade (Shaquille O’Neal; 2006). The recent acquisition of Jimmy Butler affords him the opportunity to be added to the list of talent that can lead Miami back to the NBA Finals and win another championship.Butler was labeled a bad teammate throughout his career while a member of the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. It just came down to a change in scenery and an organization that values winning to increase his work ethic and conditioning to always be in “Heat shape.” In his first season in Miami, Butler has embraced Heat culture. His style of play is a combination of the two most iconic players in the franchise’s history, Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade. During their first round matchup against the Indiana Pacers, Butler stated: "I think everybody here knows what I want, and that's to win; I know what Bam [Adebayo] wants, and that's to win. So when I see something when somebody's not doing what they're supposed to be doing, it's quick. You get to the point and you get it out of the way; and here, that's how we handle everything. We don't beat around the bush and go tell somebody to tell somebody. You go right to that person, you say it, and it's over with."Chemistry is an important key to a team's success. Even if teams have multiple All-Stars, that doesn't guarantee a championship because those stars need to be able to play together. In Miami, there is chemistry. From talented rookies like Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro; All-Star Adebayo, who has improved his level of playing from last year; and the sharpshooting of Duncan Robinson. They have what several teams lack, and that is championship-level experience from team captain Haslem. Mix this all together with Butler as team leader and coach Erik Spoelstra, who started his career with the Heat as a video coordinator back in 1995, and you have a recipe for success. And we can never forget that this was all put together by none other than Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley, the Mastermind.