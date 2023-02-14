The Miami Heat will have representation at the 2023 NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City this year. Heat center Bam Adebayo has been selected by coaches for the team as an Eastern All-Star. This marks Adebayo’s second career selection (2020 was his first).
“For me, my game speaks for itself. Winning takes care of everything and that decides everything,” said Adebayo. “The All-star game puts you in the position where you want to be an All-Star every year … it’s never always a guarantee.”
With Adebayo’s selection, the Heat will have had at least one All-Star in 17 of the last 19 seasons. Adebayo now joins Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Jimmy Butler as players who have been voted into the game multiple times when members of the Heat. The only Heat player to win the All-Star Game MVP was Wade, in 2010.
The NBA All-Star Weekend will take place in Salt Lake City Feb. 17-19. It will be hosted in conjunction with the Utah Jazz and bring together the most talented and passionate players for a global celebration of the league.
The All-Star Game will take place Sunday, Feb. 19, at Vivint Arena. TNT will televise the game for the 21st consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 38th year of NBA All-Star coverage. Vivint Arena will also host the Jordan Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 17, and the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night event on Feb. 18.
For the first time in history, the All-Star draft will take place right before the game. Team captains James (Team LeBron) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Team Giannis) will draft the rosters live before tipoff on TNT from the Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
NBA HBCU Classic
AT&T is the presentation partner of the NBA’s second HBCU Classic. Together the league and AT&T will donate $100,000 to Classic opponents Grambling State University and Southern University, for a total of $200,000 to support academic resources, athletics and wellness services as part of their respective ongoing commitments to students, faculty and alumni of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Google and Adidas will serve as associate partners of the game.
Throughout NBA All-Star 2023, the league will continue its ongoing commitment to HBCUs with more than $1 million contributed to organizations that provide scholarships, economic empowerment and career development opportunities to HBCU students and institutions.
“The education and experience provided at HBCUs is a valuable part of Black culture, and these schools produce some of the smartest young minds in our country, who eventually become leaders of companies like AT&T,” said Michelle Jordan, AT&T chief diversity officer, in a written statement. “We’re honored to be part of an entire weekend dedicated to celebrating and uplifting HBCU students to support their education and athletic aspirations, helping them reach greater possibilities.”
Coverage of the game will begin at 4 p.m. ET on TNT, ESPN2 and NBA TV on Saturday, Feb.18.