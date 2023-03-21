In celebration of Udonis Haslem’s storied 20-year NBA career that includes three NBA championships with his hometown team, the Miami Heat, the team will honor the veteran forward with “4 Days of 40” – a fun, fan-first campaign celebrating his unique journey and lifelong connection to the Magic City.
The NBA league wholeheartedly respects Haslem, who is the true definition of a Heat lifer. Loyalty runs deep in his veins as he never once wavered in his support and stood true to the team through all its ups and downs.
“A real vet is a guy like Udonis Haslem, a guy who is strictly for the team,” said Dillion Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies.
“[Haslem] has a presence,” said Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. “What he says means something.”
And the Heat has been loyal to Haslem. The veteran hasn’t played more than 16 games in a season since 2016-17, yet Miami keeps bringing him back because of his value as a mentor and unmatched knowledge of the true definition of the team’s culture.
Haslem’s ability to maintain a roster spot is more impressive than Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks) and the late Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers), who both played their entire careers with one franchise. He is indispensable to what is a high-functioning organization, even without a regular rotation role in the latter part of his career. Behind the scenes and in ways that can’t be measured by the box scores, he’s clearly doing a lot of the right things.
“I’m probably his biggest fan because young guys need vets,” said Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns.
So it’s fitting that in his final season, the team is recognizing a great player – not only for the Heat organization but for the entire pro basketball community.
“There’s no doubt that I’m able to be the leader that I am today because of the experience and the knowledge and opportunity that I’ve had … throughout my career,” said Haslem. “I’ve been blessed to play with some of the greatest players ever to grace the basketball court, so it’d be a crime not to learn something from these guys and just pass it on to the next generation.”
Those guys include legends such as Gary Payton, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Alonzo Mourning, Ray Allen, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.
The “4 Days of 40” celebration will begin with a spring camp on March 23. Haslem is appearing at Jr. Heat Spring Camp this week to host a Q&A with participants as well as take photos and sign autographs.
On March 25, the Heat will host “UD Night” during its 8 p.m. game against the Brooklyn Nets. During an in-game break, a newly dedicated section 305 will be unveiled in Haslem’s honor. Tickets to the game are available at HEAT.com/Tickets.
The festivities conclude March 26 at the 23rd annual Miami Heat Family Festival, which benefits the Miami Heat Charitable Fund. The day’s lineup features Haslem-themed activations and experiences; tickets are currently on sale.
“My gift to myself is being able to spread love and joy and cheer to the underprivileged, that’s what makes me feel good,” said Haslem.
And the Heat is looking to send him off into retirement the right way: with a championship ring. To do that the team needs to win more games to secure a postseason berth.
The next four games for the Heat include two home games, against the New York Knicks (March 22) and the Brooklyn Nets (March 25), followed by two road games against the Toronto Raptors (March 28) and the Knicks (March 29).