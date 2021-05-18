Just two wins shy of their fourth NBA Championship in franchise history, the defending Eastern Conference Champions Miami Heat look to get back to the NBA Finals in consecutive years for the first time since the “Big Three” era (2010-2014), when the Heat went to the NBA Finals four years in a row and won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013 along the way.
The Heat clinched the sixth seed in the playoffs this year ending the regular season (40-32 record). The team’s first-round opponent will be the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. In last year's postseason, the Heat defeated the top-seeded Bucks 4-1 in a shocking semifinals series that nearly popped the league bubble.
Miami lost the regular season series this year to the Bucks in a 2-1 series but, as we all know, the playoffs are a completely different animal. This will be the third time the Heat will face the Bucks in the postseason; the former hold an 8-1 record against the Bucks in the postseason all-time. The NBA Playoffs begin May 22.
To be the best team in the NBA, you need to beat the best teams in the NBA – and the Heat want to face the best. Miami is kicking things into high gear at just the right time, with the playoffs starting in a few days. The team is making its 20th appearance in the NBA Playoffs in the past 26 seasons.
Forward Udonis Haslem, who has now played in 18 NBA seasons, has won three NBA Championships with the Heat; this will be his 13th postseason appearance in the playoffs. Members of the Heat organization value Haslem's role as a mentor and stable locker room presence.
When asked what Haslem means to the team, head coach Erik Spoelstra stated: “Everybody knows in this building, but most importantly in that locker room, the level of impact that he has. That's developing leaders in that locker room and helping teach and cultivate a culture that means something to us. It's not him just barking that out; it's rolling up his sleeves and developing the next wave of leaders in the Heat culture, and I just think that's been amazing.”
One of the goals of the reigning Eastern Conference Champions is using their platform at the playoffs to continue the conversation around social justice. The team will be bringing back its United in Black theme this year. To maintain the momentum created by last season’s social justice-inspired campaign, the Heat will wear their signature Icon Black uniforms as often as possible throughout the postseason. Heat fans everywhere are encouraged to embrace their role throughout the playoff run by wearing black to support the team when attending games at the soon to be renamed American Airlines Arena, and in their daily activities on playoff game dates.
The Heat will again donate proceeds from the franchise’s social justice-themed shirt collections, as well as on-court United in Black player warm-up shirts, to local organizations serving the Black community in South Florida. Two new organizations will be joining the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and Health in the Hood as beneficiaries: YWCA South Florida and the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project.
Last season, Miami went through the Bucks, Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics to get to the NBA Finals. This year is arguably setting up a more difficult path, with a potential second-round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets looming, but the Heat are and will always be up for a challenge.
“I like our chances against anybody, honestly,” said Heat star player Jimmy Butler. “Nobody intimidates us. I think it's going to be difficult to beat us four times.”
2021 Hall of Famers announced
Chris Bosh can now add Hall of Famer to his résumé. The two-time NBA Champion, 11-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist with Team USA in the 2008 Beijing games was recently announced to be a part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Bosh joined the Miami Heat as a free agent in 2010 and teamed up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to advance to four straight NBA Finals, winning two (2012 and 2013). His career was cut short by blood-clot issues that caused him to have to retire in 2017 while still in his prime.
“It was short-lived, in my opinion,” said Bosh of his career. “I wanted to play a lot longer; unfortunately, it ended abruptly. But just looking back on everything I was able to accomplish, all the friends I was able to make, the connections I made, all the memories we were able to make together, that's what's most important.”
Joining Bosh as a member of the Class of 2021 are Rick Adelman, longtime NBA coach; Jay Wright, two-time NCAA champion head coach; Bill Russell, who won two championships as a coach, for his time on the sidelines; Yolanda Griffith, seven-time WNBA All-Star; Lauren Jackson, seven-time WNBA All-Star and three-time MVP; Bob Dandridge, by the veterans committee; Toni Kukoc, by the international committee; Pearl Moore, four-time AIAW Small College All-American, by the women's veterans committee; Clarence Jenkins, elected as an Early African American Pioneer; Val Ackerman, former WNBA president; Cotton Fitzsimmons, longtime NBA coach; Howard Garfinkel, creator of the Five-Star Basketball Camp; Paul Pierce, NBA Champion and 10-time All-Star; Chris Webber, five-time All-NBA selection; and four-time Defensive Player of the Year and NBA Champion Ben Wallace, who attended Virginia Union University, a private historically black university in Richmond.
The Class of 2021 will be enshrined on Sept. 11.