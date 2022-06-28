The Miami Marlins hosted the New York Mets in a three-game series this past weekend, and managed to not get swept in the series finale Sunday by winning the game when Nick Fortes launched a two-out, walk-off homer to help the Marlins win 3-2.
Black heritage also took center stage at LoanDepot Park over the weekend, beginning with the Marlins’ designated Bahamian Heritage Day on Saturday, followed by the South Florida Black Legacy Celebration game – its third such annual event – on Sunday.
Prior to Sunday’s game, the Marlins honored Black community pillars including Nancy Dawkins, the Rev. Walter T. Richardson, elder Kenneth A. Duke, Sant La executive director Gepsie Metellus, performer Carole Ann Taylor, Florida Parents of Murdered Children founder Tangela Sears, Alvin L. West, William R. Perry III, Lonnie Lawrence, historian Marvin Dunn, Dinizulu Gene Tinnie, the Rev. Richard P. Dunn II, Philip Harris and Col. Brodes Hartley Jr.
A pre-game reception was held in their honor in recognition of their contributions to the community, after which they were recognized on the field in front of a packed stadium.
Among the prominent honorees were matriarchs and patriarchs; business, civic, government and religious leaders; and education and cultural luminaries, among others.
Each of the honorees is committed to education and the mentorship of young people, economic development and Black culture.
“2020 was a virtual event and last year was our first celebration in person. That event allowed us to establish that we do honor and recognize those prominent figures within the Black community in South Florida,” said Andre Luck, vice president of ticket sales for the Marlins.
“First, I was surprised, and then I was honored that I was being recognized by the Marlins for the work that I have done,” said Dawkins, a former educator and longtime civic activist. “The legacy of my existence is to spread to others so they can enjoy life and have a lengthy life where it is extended by being active within the community. Today I am 98 and in a few more months, God willing, I will be 99 years old.”
“I have been in Miami for 37 years and came down to be the CEO of Community Health of South Florida Inc. We are now a teaching health center and are training physicians in specialties in family medicine and psychiatry,” said Hartley. “I learned my leadership skills at Florida A&M as president of my freshman and sophomore class, and we started the bus boycott in Tallahassee in 1956.”
The Marlins will play their next 18 games in 19 days leading up to the MLB All-Star Game. The team closes out its current series on the road June 29 against the St. Louis Cardinals, followed by 17 straight games beginning July 1. The Marlins will play the Washington Nationals in a four-game road series followed by a two-game home stand against the Los Angeles Angels July 6 and 7 at LoanDepot Park. That will be followed up by the team traveling north to face the New York Mets in a four-game series July 7-10. The remaining seven games will be played at LoanDepot Park against the Pittsburg Pirates (July 11-14) and the Philadelphia Phillies (July 15-17).
The Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. currently leads all vote-getters to become the starting second baseman for the National League All-Star team with 634,762 votes as of the latest voting update on June 21. The 2022 All-Star game is set for July 19 at Dodger Stadium in LA.