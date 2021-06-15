The Miami Marlins will honor Juneteenth with a week of service, culminating in a celebration at LoanDepot Park on June 27.
Activities kick off Saturday, June 19, with the following efforts:
A beautification project at Historic Hampton House, along with a tree and plant giveaway in partnership with Million Trees Miami, Verizon and Arbor Day Foundation. Beginning at 9 a.m., 500 trees will be given away while supplies last. Marlins alumnus Cliff Floyd will be joined by volunteers from the team’s front office. The group will wash windows, landscape and paint entry gates and fences at the historic Brownsville venue.
A beautification project and drive-thru food distribution event at Gwen Cherry Park, in partnership with J.P. Morgan and Verizon; 500 local families will receive boxes of food, beginning at 9 a.m. Marlins alumnus Charles Johnson will be joined by volunteers from corporate sponsors to paint classrooms, mulch the grounds and clean up trash around the park.
On Monday, June 21, Marlins volunteers will prepare more than 500 hygiene kits filled with an assortment of self-care items. The kits will go to the Miami Rescue Mission for distribution to those in need.
Fans can join the Marlins’ efforts by participating in the Empowering Education through Art Auction, which will benefit a scholarship endowment from the Miami Marlins Foundation at FIU for first-generation students from the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. For full details or to bid, visit MarlinsImpact.com.