The Miami Marlins remain on track for a potential postseason berth, continuing the streak of South Florida sports teams making it to their respective leagues’ finals.
The Marlins currently sit in the third and final National League wildcard spot but could get an outright berth as National League East Champions if they get ahead of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
Potential All-Stars
The Marlins have exceptional talent and budding All-Stars this season; Luis Arráez, batting at historic levels this season, leads the way.
The last time a baseball player finished a season with a batting average above .400 was in 1948, when Artie Wilson went .433 and Willard Brown went .408 in the Negro League. However, neither of those players had more than 200 at-bats.
In 1941, Ted Williams batted .406 in 606 at-bats as a member of the Red Sox.
In the modern era, Tony Gwynn came closest to .400 when he hit .394 in 1994.
As of Monday, Arráez’s batting average is .397 and he looks to boost that even further in the coming weeks. What he’s done this year so far is truly special, placing him in rare company.
Unfortunately, Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. is still on the injured list with turf toe after running into the center field wall attempting to make a catch last month. Chisholm moved to center field this season so trade acquisition Arráez could take over second base.
Chisholm’s injury has been a major blow to the team, despite a 37-29 record. He could be back on the field at the end of this month.
Seven days at loanDepot Park
The Marlins conclude their three-game road trip against the Seattle Mariners June 14. Up next is a weekend three-game road trip against the Washington Nationals (June 16-19) before returning to loanDepot Park.
Then, the Marlins will face the Toronto Blue Jays (June 19-21) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (June 22-25) for seven straight days of baseball at home.
Black College World Series champions
Florida Memorial University won its first Black College World Series with a dramatic 5-4 victory over the Albany State Rams (Georgia) in the championship game this past month. The game lasted a total of 19 innings.
The Marlins hosted the FMU baseball team for its batting practice and recognized the Rams during pregame festivities in their series against the Oakland Athletics.
Midsummer Classic
Major League Baseball announced that the Mariners, T-Mobile Park and the city of Seattle will be home to 2023 All-Star Week.
The unforgettable week kicks off July 7 and will feature the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, T-Mobile Home Run Derby, the 93rd edition of the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard and additional festivities including the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic.
Visit MLB.com/all-star/ballot to cast your vote and send your favorite Marlins to the All-Star game.
HBCU Swingman Classic
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic is taking place at T-Mobile Park July 7 during MLB All-Star Week. The event will highlight the history and legacy of baseball programs at historically Black colleges and universities while also providing 50 HBCU Division-I baseball players with the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage.
The student-athletes will be selected by a committee that includes Ken Griffey Jr., Andre Dawson, representatives from MLB and MLBPA, and scouts.
Players were selected from Alabama A&M University (1), Alabama State University (8), Alcorn State University (1), University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1), Bethune-Cookman University (4), Coppin State University (3), Delaware State University (1), Florida A&M University (4), Grambling State University (7), Jackson State University (4), University of Maryland Eastern Shore (1), Mississippi Valley State University (2), Norfolk State University (1), North Carolina A&T University (2), Prairie View A&M University (1), Southern University (5) and Texas Southern University (4).