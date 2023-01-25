The Miami Marlins Foundation continues to make a positive impact on South Florida by creating opportunities for youth to stay active, achieve academic success and build leadership skills with a focus on wellness, empowerment, and youth baseball and softball.
The team’s latest community outreach home run was realized Jan. 20 during a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event when field renovations at North Miami’s Claude Pepper Park were unveiled.
VIPs in attendance included Jesús Luzardo, Marlins pitcher and Miami native son; Caroline O’Connor, Marlins president of business operations; and North Miami City Councilman Pierre Frantz Charles, among other North Miami city officials.
The Marlins also hosted a special field day presented by Nike following the ribbon-cutting, with tips provided by local athletes at numerous training stations for hitting, base running, fielding and throwing, pitching and more.
The event was open to children ages 5-12 and served as the celebratory launch for the renovated field. Roughly 100 kids in the community were introduced to the game.
The park renovation project was completed through the Miami Marlins Diamond Development program, a commitment by the Marlins to grow the sport across South Florida. Renovations included new clay, sod, dugout benches and foul poles, as well as an upgrade to the irrigation system, coming in at a cost just under $50,000.
Diamond Development has also renovated ballfields in the city of Miami and in Miami-Dade County, providing access to and continuing baseball and softball programming.
Luzardo was ecstatic to participate. He played high school baseball at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
“I love pitching in front of my family and friends, and just being able to impact the community as well off the field is very important to me because I was once one of these kids – it’s something I take very seriously,” he said.
Nick Strong, head baseball coach of Florida National University baseball, and Andre Payne, assistant baseball coach at Florida Memorial University, were pleased with the renovations. Both coaches are prominent figures in the Miami Marlin’s Revitalizing Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program.
“When the kids have a nice surface to play on, have nice uniforms, it helps them be passionate about this sport because they don’t feel like they don’t have. This field improvement will help not just the young kids but several high school kids as well because several high schools play out here,” said Payne.
Several schools in Miami-Dade County call Claude Pepper Park their home baseball field, a list that includes Miami Central High School, Dade Christian School and North Miami Senior High School. Florida National College also utilizes the field.
LoanDepot Park, home of the Marlins, will soon be gearing up for opening day against the New York Mets on March 30, but before that, the World Baseball Classic will take place at the park March 11-21.