After securing a spot in the regional finals for the third consecutive season, the Miami Norland Vikings boys’ basketball team again fell short, missing their chance to advance to the state semifinals after a loss to the Belen Jesuit Wolverines 70-58.
The matchup featured two of the top-ranked teams in the FHSAA Class 5A. The Vikings were hoping for their first shot at the semifinals since 2015, while the Wolverines ultimately landed Belen Jesuit its inaugural semifinals appearance.
Many fans traveled from near and far to see these two teams play. The game was sold out and the gym was jampacked with at least 1,000 fans.
The game got off to a quick start. The Vikings won the opening tipoff and claimed an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter. The Wolverines were able to claw their way back into the game and took their first lead 11-10 – and never looked back after that.
At the end of the first quarter, the Wolverines led 19-13; by halftime, that score had swelled in their favor to 38-28.
The Vikings were able to trim their deficit down to four points early in the third quarter, but the Wolverines were ended that quarter with a 50-41 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Vikings made one final attempt to come from behind, trimming their deficit to six points with just under three minutes remaining with clutch shots made from guard Carl Parrish (Class of 2023).
Free throws played a huge role in the game as the Vikings – who had the height advantage – missed more than they made.
In the end, the Wolverines hung on and ended with a victorious score of 70-58, clinching their first-ever trip to the state semifinals.
The Wolverines had three players who scored in double digits. Point guard Javi Rosell (Class of 2023) led all players with a game-high 22 points, guard Ryan Cuellar (Class of 2023) had 13 points and forward Bryce Fitzgerald (Class of 2025) had 12 points.
The Vikings’ scoring leaders were Parrish, who finished with 19 points, and forward Caleb Clark (Class of 2024), with 11 points.
“We had a good year, but we didn’t finish the season how we wanted,” said Vikings basketball head coach Lawton Williams III. “We’ll just get to the drawing board and get back to work.”
The Vikings are a well-coached team and have a great core group of players with experience on their side; we can expect them to be back soon.
Belen Jesuit fans stormed the court when the final buzzer sounded, thrilled that their team would be heading to the semifinals.
“It feels good that we are heading to the state semifinals,” said Fitzgerald. “We worked hard all year, and we didn’t take our opponent lightly. We came into this game locked in.”
The Wolverines will next face the Jones High School Fightin’ Tigers (Orlando) on Thursday, March 2, in the Class 5A state semifinals. Tipoff is 2 p.m. ET at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Fla.
Miami Columbus advances to state semifinals
In other games, the Miami Columbus Explorers defeated the Deerfield Beach Bucks 71-43 in the Class 7A regional finals. The team now advances to the state semifinals for the first time since 2011, where they’ll face the Colonial Grenadiers (Orlando) on Friday, March 3. Tipoff is 12:30 p.m. ET at the RP Funding Center.
The Explorers are led by the Boozer twins, phenoms Cayden and Cameron (Class of 2025). The boys are the sons of former Duke forward and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.