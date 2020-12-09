As we enter the start of the holiday season and bring 2020 to a close, we want to share some highlights of this most interesting year. Much has occurred, from canceled games and tournaments to the relocation of teams and even having no fans in the stands. 2020 will go down in the history books for sure, and South Florida sports have been in the national spotlight all year long.
We take sports for granted in Miami. For some, they’re an outlet that takes you away from reality; for others, they’re a way of life. Sports fans in South Florida were spoiled in starting the year off with Super Bowl LIV, never thinking for a moment it would be the last time Hard Rock Stadium would be filled with screaming fans until further notice.
NBA: Miami Heat
The National Basketball Association became innovative, restarting its NBA season in the “Bubble” at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Miami Heat shocked some by making it all the way to the finals, falling short two wins from capturing the franchise’s fourth title. But the future is bright in Miami, with the Heat retooling its roster, adding new players and extending contracts with others. Memphis star Precious Achiuwa was selected by the Heat in the 20th pick of the NBA draft. Achiuwa was awarded the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year in March following his only season with the Tigers, and was coached by Penny Hardaway, who was a member of the Heat back in 2007. The Heat looks forward to finishing the job this time around with a new roster. It feels like the season just ended but the next is just around the corner, with games beginning again on Dec. 22.
MLB: Miami Marlins
The Miami Marlins were impressive this year too. With no fans in attendance, the team shocked many by winning a wild card matchup against the Chicago Cubs. Team manager Don Mattingly was named National League Manager of the Year. He guided the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003, despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused the season. Opening Day 2021 will be on Thursday, April 1.
NFL: Miami Dolphins
With the departure of Tom Brady in the AFC East and the entrance of Tua Tagovailoa, the future looks promising. The Miami Dolphins passed their win total from last year and are now a few victories away from securing a postseason berth. The Dolphins defense has been impressive thus far and Brian Flores will surely be a candidate for Coach of the Year, competing with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. With four games left to play, the Dolphins are currently sitting in the AFC’s No. 6 seed in the playoff field, but the intensity is about to pick up and this team is going to have to earn its way into the postseason. Their remaining opponents are the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs (home), New England Patriots (home), Las Vegas Raiders (away) and Buffalo Bills (away).
College Football: Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes are a Top 10 team in the college football playoff rankings. Before the season started, many wondered if the Hurricanes were back to national dominance. Losing out on hometown recruits who went on to play for different universities, we wonder when the team will return to its glory days of the early 2000s. Some may think this season is a letdown since the Hurricanes will not be playing in the ACC Conference Championship game due to their loss against defending ACC Champions Clemson Tigers early in the season. With one week left in the regular season, the Hurricanes need a miracle to move up in the rankings to obtain a college football playoff berth and be considered for a top four spot. If the Hurricanes do not make the playoffs this year, they have a great chance of making it to the Capital One Orange Bowl, which will be held on Jan. 2, 2021. The final bowl rankings will be released by the College Football Playoff Committee on Dec. 20.
So, just as we started the year with Super Bowl LIV, we will begin 2021 with a national title game when the 2021 National Championship is played on Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.
This has been a challenging year for many, but we are so thankful for the competitive spirit Miami brings to all its sports teams. And it’s with that spirit that Miami steps up to find solutions when faced with challenges and adversities.